Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Chiefs rally for 17-10 win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes has run through the gamut of situations in his 100 regular-season starts.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs were down 10-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers a little more than 11 minutes into Sunday’s game, Mahomes knew there was plenty of time to bounce back.

On a day he passed for 245 yards and a touchdown while rediscovering his connection with Travis Kelce, Mahomes singled out his defense as the pivotal reason the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs rallied for a 17-10 victory and are 4-0 for the first time since 2020.

“We weren’t playing good. but I think the best thing is, no one talks about it and they start to now, but our defense is really good,” said Mahomes, who completed 19 of 29 passes. “They know how to shut the door and keep us in games. Then they believe that the offense is going to find a way to score enough points at the end.”

Kansas City has won six straight over the Chargers. It also has 11 straight road victories victories over its AFC West rival, the longest active winning streak by a visiting squad and tied for third all-time.

“I’m proud of our guys for hanging in there. Easily could have gone a different direction there, but the guys supported each other,” coach Andy Reid said.

The Chiefs bounced back after losing wide receiver Rashee Rice to a potential season-ending knee injury in the first quarter. Rice was hit by Mahomes while both players were pursuing Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton during an interception return.

The Chargers (2-2) scored 10 points off a pair of Chiefs turnovers — a fumble by Carson Steele and Mahomes’ fifth interception of the season — but that was it.

Los Angeles went three-and-out on four of its eight possessions in the final three quarters. Nonetheless, the Chargers had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter when they drove to the Kansas City 3-yard line, but Justin Herbert’s pass intended for tight end Hayden Hurst was incomplete after Chris Jones and Felix Anudike-Uzomah applied pressure on fourth-and-1.

Seven minutes later, Samaje Perine put Kansas City ahead with a 2-yard touchdown run up the middle.

The Chargers, who won their first two games behind a strong running game, finished with only 55 yards rushing and averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

“Got to get Justin just a little bit more time. Some of the throws he made, some of the plays he made were incredible,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Got to look at how we respond from here, and it’ll be like starting the season over again when we come back (from the bye week).”

Mahomes completed passes to six players. Kelce had a season-high seven receptions for 89 yards and set the franchise’s career receptions record, surpassing fellow tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Xavier Worthy had three catches for 73 yards, including hauling in a 54-yard pass from Mahomes in the second quarter for the Chiefs’ first touchdown.

Kansas City’s defense also took advantage of a hampered Herbert, who was playing with limited mobility because of a high ankle sprain and had a patchwork offensive line because of injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

“We were able to create some pressure there in the second quarter and second half, and get those guys going,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said. “We knew they were a little beat up on the O-line, and there might be some communication, chemistry issues. We were able to take advantage of that down the stretch.”

Herbert was sacked twice by Jones and was hit 10 times on 31 dropbacks. He completed all seven passes in the first quarter, but was 9 of 20 the rest of the way.

“They do a good job of getting after the passer. We expected that, we knew that, and I thought we were preparing for it,” said Herbert, who was 16 of 27 for 179 yards with a touchdown. “I thought the offensive line did a great job stepping up, blocking, doing everything they needed to do, but it’s definitely on us to be better.”

After Steele’s fumble, Herbert completed all four of his passes on Los Angeles’ opening 10-play drive, including a 7-yard strike to Ladd McConkey in the back of the end zone. Herbert took a big hit from Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring while throwing, but he put the ball in a tight spot as safety Bryan Cook had his back turned.

Cameron Dicker’s 50-yard field goal extended the Chargers’ lead to 10-0. The drive started after Fulton intercepted Mahomes’ pass intended for Kelce and returned it 29 yards up the right sideline.

Rice punched the ball loose behind Fulton and Chiefs center Creed Humphrey recovered. But a video review showed Rice was out of bounds when he forced the fumble, allowing LA to keep the ball.

Kansas City had a pair of turnovers and went three-and-out on four of its first five possessions before getting on track late in the second quarter.

The Chiefs took over at their 46 after forcing the Chargers to go three-and-out, and Mahomes immediately connected with Worthy for the deep touchdown. Worthy, the speedy rookie receiver who was the 28th overall pick in April’s draft, blew past Fulton on a go route and caught it 3 yards deep in the end zone on a pass from Mahomes that went 62 yards in the air.

Harrison Butker’s 37-yard field goal tied it at 10-all midway through the third quarter.

Up next

Chiefs: Host New Orleans next Monday night.

Chargers: After a bye, visit Denver on Oct. 14.

