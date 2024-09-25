Panthers turn to youth to replace veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen on Sunday vs. Bengals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will turn to a pair of young wide receivers to help fill the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will turn to a pair of young wide receivers to help fill the void of veteran Adam Thielen, who’ll miss at least four weeks recovering from a right hamstring injury.

Coach Dave Canales hasn’t determined if rookie Xavier Legette or second-year wideout Jonathan Mingo will start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but said he expects both to see plenty of action along with David Moore.

Canales said the loss of the 34-year-old Thielen leaves the Panthers with some big shoes to fill.

“Adam plays so fast and he makes the right decisions,” Canales said. “As we go through the week we will see who can provide a spark to this pass game as we continue to develop.”

The injury to Thielen comes just as the Panthers previously dysfunctional passing game roared to life with 36-year-old Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Dalton replaced struggling 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and responded with a huge game, completing 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three first-half touchdowns as Carolina (1-0) built a 33-7 lead and cruised to an easy victory on the road at Las Vegas.

“Obviously we are going to miss Adam because he’s a guy that is trustworthy and you know where he’s going to be, and what he’s going to do,” Dalton said. “But we have guys that we feel like can step right in and help us win games.”

Mingo and Legette have nearly identical stat lines this season, each with six receptions.

Thielen was injured Sunday while making a diving catch for a 31-yard touchdown in the closing minute of the first half. He knew right away something was wrong and grabbed for his hamstring. He did not return.

Thielen said the timing of the injury has left him frustrated.

“We were clicking on offense, we were moving and we end up winning a game,” he said. “I want to be out there more than ever. I wanted to be at practice today.”

Thielen has served as a mentor to Legette and Mingo, so he said part of him is excited to see what they can bring to the offense. And, he added, the experiences they gain now will only help the Panthers in the long run.

“I love their demeanor, the questions they are asking and the way that they practice and also the competitors that they are,” Thielen said.

Thielen’s absence could mean even more throws going to Diontae Johnson and running back Chuba Hubbard.

Dalton and Johnson showed good chemistry in their first game together.

Johnson, acquired in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was targeted 14 times on Sunday and finished with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, after catching just five passes for 34 yards in two games with Young under center.

With the Panthers still lacking a receiving threat at tight end, Hubbard caught five passes for 55 yards out of the backfield, including a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

Thielen said that he won’t need surgery, but wouldn’t discuss the specific timetable doctors have given him to return. He’s chomping at the bit to get back, saying he plans to return “with a vengeance.”

As for the diving catch in the end zone that resulted in the injury, Thilen said he’d happily do it all over again.

“Absolutely,” Theilen said. “You don’t play this game with regrets. You know that every time you are on that field you are sacrificing your body for the team.”

