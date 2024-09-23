Packers’ defense takes another step forward with eight-sack effort against Titans

Intercepting passes isn’t the only way the Green Bay Packers’ defense bothers opposing quarterbacks. When the Packers aren’t picking off…

Intercepting passes isn’t the only way the Green Bay Packers’ defense bothers opposing quarterbacks.

When the Packers aren’t picking off throws, sometimes it’s because they’re making sure quarterbacks can’t even pass the ball.

Green Bay (2-1) sacked Will Levis eight times Sunday in a 30-14 victory at Tennessee that gave the Packers two straight wins without injured quarterback Jordan Love. It was the Packers’ highest sack total since they tied a franchise record with nine in a 31-14 triumph over the Chicago Bears on Jan. 2, 2005.

“Every game is a great opportunity to get some sacks,” said defensive lineman Preston Smith, who had two on Sunday, as did Devonte Wyatt. “It just comes down to executing and everybody doing their job, everybody playing as one and everybody executing their assignment. You’re rewarded once you do that.”

Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the defense has shown an impressive ability to produce big plays. Green Bay picked off a pair of passes by Levis — returning one for a touchdown — and has recorded at least two interceptions in its first three games.

The pass rush needed some time to get going. Green Bay delivered just one sack in each of its first two games – a 34-29 loss to Philadelphia in Brazil and a 16-10 victory at home over Indianapolis.

Facing a less mobile quarterback than the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts or the Colts’ Anthony Richardson on Sunday, the Packers constantly got into the backfield to harass Levis. Seven Packers were credited with at least a half-sack, a testament to the defense’s depth up front.

“I think you saw the value of that in the fourth quarter,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “When you have edge rushers — whether it’s edge rushers or interior rushers — that are fresh, you can really get after an offense. I mean, that second half we were pretty dominant up front. And it’s always a combination of the rush and the coverage. I think we did an outstanding job of covering their receivers and then ‘Haf’ dialed up some timely blitzes that were very effective.”

Hafley’s defense has helped the Packers thrive without Love, who missed a second straight game as he recovers from an injured left medial collateral ligament. Malik Willis has excelled while filling in for Love, whose availability for Sunday’s home game against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain.

“He’s working through it,” LaFleur said. “He’s doing everything in his power. He wants to be out there. We want him out there.”

What’s working

The Packers are averaging an NFL-best 204 yards rushing per game. Their average of 5.4 yards per carry entered Monday night ranked second in the league, behind only Baltimore’s 5.5. The Packers also lead the NFL with a plus-7 turnover margin. Their defense has an NFL-high nine takeaways and seven interceptions. The seven picks matches their 2023 season total.

What needs work

The Packers are averaging 8.7 penalties per game. Only four teams (Baltimore, Cleveland, Houston and Miami) are getting penalized more often.

Stock up

In his last two games, Willis has completed 75% of his passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. It’s a stunning rise for a quarterback who had thrown for no touchdowns and hadn’t passed for as many as 100 yards in any of his three previous career starts. … S Xavier McKinney has intercepted a pass in each of his first three games. … CB Jaire Alexander scored his first career touchdown on a 35-yard interception return.

Stock down

After totaling 235 yards rushing in his first two games with the Packers, Josh Jacobs was limited to 43 yards on 14 attempts Sunday. … OT Rasheed Walker was penalized for holding and illegal use of hands. … LG Elgton Jenkins committed two holding penalties.

Injuries

TE Tucker Kraft aggravated a shoulder injury.

Key number

612 — The Packers’ yards rushing through their first three games. The only other teams since 1990 to have at least 600 yards rushing through their first three games were Atlanta in 2006 (675) and 2008 (609), Philadelphia in 2013 (627) and Baltimore in 2019 (650).

Next steps

The Packers host the division rival Vikings (3-0), a matchup that features former Packers running back Aaron Jones’ return to Lambeau Field.

