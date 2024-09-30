Nico Collins has another big game, shines for Texans through consistent first four games

HOUSTON (AP) — Through the ups and downs of the first four games, the stellar play of Nico Collins has…

HOUSTON (AP) — Through the ups and downs of the first four games, the stellar play of Nico Collins has been the one constant for the Houston Texans.

Collins had a career-high 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown Sunday to help the Texans (3-1) rally for a 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He leads the NFL by a wide margin with 489 yards receiving and is the first player in franchise history with more than 450 yards receiving though the first four games. New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers was second entering Monday night’s games with 386 yards.

Sunday was the eighth career 100-yard game for Collins and his third this season.

The great start by Collins, who is in his fourth season, comes after his breakout 2023 where he had a career-high 1,297 yards receiving.

After his big game Sunday, quarterback C.J. Stroud recalled the first time he worked out with the receiver after being drafted second overall by the Texans last year.

“I told him: ‘You’re a superstar, and I’m going to make sure people know that,’” Stroud said. “I feel like ever since then, he’s had a swagger and a confidence … and it’s just rolling now. He’s been big for us. He’s always somebody that I lean on.”

Collins has remained Stroud’s favorite option this season despite the blockbuster offseason trade for four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs.

Coach DeMeco Ryans couldn’t say enough good things about the performance of Collins.

“He’s deserving of all the praise and all the credit that he’s getting,” Ryans said. “He’s one of the top receivers in the league, and he’s showing it. He doesn’t have to talk it; he’s showing it by what he does on a game-to-game basis. He’s proving that he’s one of the best.”

Collins was asked what it’s like to hear so many people praising his play.

“It doesn’t feel real,” he said. “Those are the type of achievements you want to have. It’s early, but it’s a great position to be in right now. I feel like, for me, just continue to be myself, don’t get comfortable and continue to build, find that 1 percent.”

What’s working

Houston’s passing game, led by Stroud and Collins continues to be the team’s strength. Stroud had a season-high 345 yards passing with two touchdowns Sunday to become the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards seven times through their first 19 games.

Sunday was Stroud’s eighth game with multiple passing touchdowns and no interceptions, tying Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson for the most by a player age 22 or younger in NFL history.

What needs help

The Texans had 12 penalties for 93 yards Sunday to give them 35 penalties combined in their past three games. They have 40 overall this season, which is the most in the NFL through Sunday’s games.

Ryans is tired of talking about these mistakes week after week.

“A lot of them are just bonehead penalties that are uncalled for,” he said. “You don’t need those. They’re not helping us at all. We still have positive things that happen to us, and we’re going backward … it seems like I’m a broken record every time I step up here (but) the Texans have to get out of the Texans’ way for us to be a good team.”

Stock up

RB Dare Ogunbowale’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 18 seconds left Sunday lifted Houston to the victory. It was the first TD since 2022 for Ogunbowale, whom the Texans relied on Sunday with running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce out with injuries.

Ogunbowale had an important guest at Sunday’s game in sister Arike Ogunbowale, who plays for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

“It was special,” he said. “Anytime I get to see her up there is fun. I get to go to her games; she gets to go to my games. We’re just living our childhood dreams and for her to be up there while I was able to make some plays was fun.”

Stock down

LT Laremy Tunsil had two holding penalties, both in the fourth quarter, on Sunday. Those penalties come after the veteran was flagged six times in last week’s loss to the Vikings. Tunsil has 12 penalties this season, including seven false starts.

Injuries

Mixon missed a second game Sunday and Pierce was out for a third straight week. Mixon returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday and could be available this week. … WR Tank Dell missed Sunday’s game with chest and hand injuries.

Key number

8 — Although Collins is Stroud’s top option, Stroud has done a good job of spreading the ball around and eight different players had at least one reception Sunday.

Next steps

The Texans host the Bills on Sunday where Diggs will face his former team for the first time since the trade. Diggs spent the past four seasons in Buffalo where he had more than 1,100 yards receiving each year, highlighted by an NFL-leading and career-high 1,535 yards in 2020.

