NFL Inactive Report

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW YORK JETS at SAN FRANCISCO…

New York (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

NEW YORK JETS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — NEW YORK: OL Max Mitchell, RB Israel Abanikanda, T Carter Warren, TE Brenden Bates, DL Eric Watts, DL Leonard Taylor, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Christian McCaffrey, CB Darrell Luther Jr., S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dee Winters, OL Ben Bartch.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.