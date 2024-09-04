New contract in hand, Tua Tagovailoa is becoming a more vocal leader for the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel has already seen improvement in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the two enter…

What’s impressed Miami’s coach the most has been Tagovailoa’s comfort with stepping into a leadership role.

“There’s certain guys that have an ‘it’ factor,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “You know when a team believes in their quarterback, quite honestly. And the appreciation for what his skills were (before), I think were strong, but nothing compared to the respect and regard his teammates have (now).”

Even if others haven’t always noticed, Tagovailoa said he’s always had it in him.

“I’ve had the ‘it’ factor,” Tagovailoa said ahead of Miami’s season opener. “I’ve had the ‘it’ factor since I was in high school and (going) into college and coming here. That’s how I’ve always viewed myself — as going out and competing, very nice, very cool, calm, collected. But like inside, just very competitive. So a lot of the guys know how I am, I guess it’s just only now showing that I’m becoming a little more vocal.”

Tagovailoa’s increased willingness to speak up was noticed during the offseason by his teammates, who have enjoyed following his lead, especially as he hopes to guide Miami to its first playoff win in 24 years.

His leadership has shown during practice, when he makes sure even walkthroughs are moving at the right pace and communicates his expectations.

“Tua has done a great job of over-communicating exactly what he wants as far as details and routes,” receiver Tyreek Hill said. “And Mike, our head coach, he has given him the keys to the car which is even more of a beautiful thing.”

Tagovailoa said he didn’t come into his fourth NFL season with the goal of being more vocal, but that’s the natural result of bringing more of his personality into the building.

“Finding himself as a person, that’s been front and center with the team,” McDaniel said, “and so he’s being him. And I think that’s what people feel, and that’s why people follow. Not only do they like him, believe in him, believe in his skills and ability to lead them to places they haven’t been, but they also trust and regard it for what it is, which is true.”

Tagovailoa in July signed a four-year extension worth $212.4 million, the most money the Dolphins have ever invested in a player.

Miami’s No. 5 overall pick in 2020 went from being benched several times in his rookie season to having the two best seasons of his career under McDaniel. He led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023 while setting career highs in completion rate (69%) and touchdown passes (29).

Tagovailoa acknowledged the heightened expectations after signing his contract and said he still has more to prove. The Dolphins open the season against visiting Jacksonville on Sunday.

“I think that’s how you’ve got to come into the season every year, with something to prove every time,” Tagovailoa said. “Everyone else is. The rookies are. The 17-year vets are. … I think everyone wants to be really, really good at coming into this first week and trying to sustain that throughout the entire year.”

NOTES: CB Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. … LB Jaelan Phillips (Achilles tendon) did not practice but did some individual drills. McDaniel said Phillips will likely see snap count limitations against the Jaguars.

