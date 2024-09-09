Mike Macdonald relishes first win with the Seahawks but real tests still await

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For what a first-time head coach wants to get out of an opening game, Mike Macdonald…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For what a first-time head coach wants to get out of an opening game, Mike Macdonald couldn’t have asked for much more.

The Seattle Seahawks looked in many ways how Macdonald wanted. They were aggressive and played with an edge on defense. Their skill position talent on offense flashed at times. The Seahawks faced adversity and overcame issues that at times were self-inflicted.

Most importantly, Seattle won and allowed its first-time coach a moment to celebrate.

“A lot of family and friends were in town so it was cool to take a breath and watch the rest of the Sunday night game and just enjoy each other’s company and cherish the victory,” Macdonald said.

But there isn’t much that Seattle learned from its season-opening 26-20 win over Denver as to where the Seahawks stand on the broader scale. It’s a game they were supposed to win facing a lesser opponent that’s in transition and started a rookie quarterback.

For their part, the Seahawks did what was necessary. The defense made Bo Nix look the part of a rookie and forced three turnovers. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown with most of those coming in a dominant third quarter. Offensively, the Seahawks overcame a horrific first half to show flashes in the final 30 minutes of the potential under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Still, for all the positives that Macdonald and his staff will take away from getting the victory it wasn’t much of a test. It’s likely a couple of more weeks — maybe Miami in Week 3 — before the Seahawks face an opponent where there is a true comparison of where they are in the broad view of the league.

“Obviously we got a lot of room for improvement, but so far so good,” QB Geno Smith said.

What’s working

The secondary was advertised as the strength of Seattle’s defense and it appeared to be worthy of the praise. Riq Woolen and Julian Love both grabbed interceptions. K’Von Wallace forced a key fumble. Devon Witherspoon nearly had a couple of picks himself. Tre Brown came up with a key pass deflection on a third down and Rayshawn Jenkins provided some physical hits that helped set a tone for the defense.

Jenkins, Love, Witherspoon and Woolen played every snap. Expect that to continue.

What needs help

Seattle’s offensive line was already the biggest concern entering the season and the opener did nothing to change that opinion. Right tackle George Fant went down with a knee injury in the first quarter. Guards Anthony Bradford and Laken Tomlinson were overrun at times, and center Connor Williams appeared to be still working to get fully settled coming off an ACL injury suffered last December.

The group played better in the second half and left tackle Charles Cross was solid all day. But collectively, they must play better moving forward.

“No one is going to turn on the tape of the first half and be excited about what they saw,” Macdonald said. “But to their credit they kept plugging away.”

Stock up

Macdonald acknowledged that Tyler Lockett was a little frustrated by how training camp went. About to enter his 10th season, Lockett was slowed by a leg issue that left him a spectator more than he wanted. But when the opener arrived, Lockett was more than ready. He ended up being the favorite target of Smith in the opener with six catches on seven targets for 77 yards and a terrific one-handed grab to convert a third down in the final minutes to clinch the victory.

Stock down

Seattle will hope that it becomes a learning experience for rookie return specialist Dee Williams after he fumbled a punt in the opener. Williams was an undrafted free agent who made the roster because of his dynamic speed and elusiveness as a returner and contributor on other special teams.

Injuries

The biggest concern is Fant, who was already stepping in for expected starter Abraham Lucas. Lucas is currently on the physically unable to perform list with his own knee issues.

Walker sat most of the fourth quarter because of an abdominal muscle issue and will be something to watch moving forward.

Key numbers

13 — Seattle was the first team in 13 years to give up multiple safeties in a game and win — not that it happens often. Arizona allowed two against St. Louis in 2011 and eventually won the game in overtime. Sunday was the 16th time since the merger a team allowed multiple safeties in a game.

Next steps

Seattle makes the first of four trips to the eastern time zone traveling to New England on Sunday. The Seahawks haven’t played the Patriots on the road since 2016 and this will be just the second trip there since 2004.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.