Lions have had lots of recent success vs. Cards, but this version of Arizona looks much better

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions need a bounce-back win after last week’s disappointing loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Looking at recent history, the Arizona Cardinals have usually provided that opportunity.

The Lions (1-1) go on the road for the first time this season to face the Cardinals (1-1) on Sunday. Detroit has a 4-0-1 record against Arizona since 2017 while Goff has an 8-1 mark against the franchise going back to his time with the Rams.

Detroit hasn’t lost back-to-back games since the first half of the 2022 season. Goff said that’s no accident.

“I do think it’s part of our identity and part of who we are,” Goff said. “It starts with (Lions coach) Dan (Campbell) and hopefully trickles down through all the leaders and the captains, but we do respond.”

This version of the Cardinals might make that task difficult. Arizona is coming off one of its best games in years, beating the Rams 41-10. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns while rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two of those touchdown passes.

“They’re physical up front and they play good, they play well together, they play hard,” Campbell said. “So, this is going to be an outstanding test for us and they’re playing good football right now.”

The lopsided win has the Cardinals dealing with an unfamiliar situation — success.

Arizona’s win was dominant in all phases and there were really no glaring holes on offense, defense or special teams. James Conner ran for 122 yards, Dennis Gardeck had a three-sack game to lead the defense and Matt Prater had a 57-yard field goal.

Pretty impressive for a team that’s finished 4-13 in each of the past two seasons.

“You can’t be hungover off the success that we just had,” Murray said. “This league is any given Sunday, and we understand that. It is the same thing as last week. We got beat last week. How we respond? You flush it. This week it doesn’t matter. You had a great game, it doesn’t matter. We have to go out there and do it again.”

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said he’s confident his team isn’t satisfied with one good performance.

“We have really mature and serious people in our locker room,” Gannon said. “It’s easy to turn the page when they turn on the tape of Detroit. They know it’s a week-to-week league.”

Sack king?

Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the opening quarter of last week’s loss to Tampa Bay and finished with 4 1/2 sacks, giving him 5 1/2 this season. Hutchinson is well aware of the NFL’s single-season record is 22 1/2 sacks, a mark set by Michael Strahan in 2001 and matched two decades later by T.J. Watt.

“One of my goals since I got into the league was to break that record,” said Hutchinson, a former Michigan star selected No. 2 overall in 2022. “If I have the opportunity this year, great.

“Honestly, I’ll always think it’s realistic.”

Success on third down

The Cardinals offense is 14 for 24 (58%) in converting third down opportunities, which is the best mark in the NFL. They were even better than that against the Rams, going 7 for 11 in those moments.

“It goes back to practice and the guys being prepared,” Murray said. “Obviously, we’re coached well. Understanding what the defense could bring, possibly bring and try to do us, and just executing the third down game plan. Sometimes with my legs, being able to create, that’s a big part of staying on the field. I think it’s demoralizing for defenses when you can continue to have long drives and stay on the field.”

Red zone woes

Detroit had 463 yards against the Buccaneers, who gained 216 yards, with Goff throwing for 307 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs leading the running game with 84 yards. The Lions, though, stalled in the Motor City when it mattered most and finished 1 of 7 in the red zone.

“We were much more efficient moving the football 20 to 20,” Campbell said.

Veteran help

Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum made his 150th NFL start in Sunday’s win against the Rams, stepping in for injured starter Jonah Williams. The 35-year-old — who is in his fifth season with the Cardinals — has also spent time with the Jets, Jaguars and Steelers in a career that goes back to 2012.

“How about that?” Gannon said. “That’s kind of cool. I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a guy with 150 starts. He played well.”

The Cardinals will need Beachum to play well for at least the next three weeks. Williams went on injured reserve with a knee injury and will miss at least the next three games.

AP Sports Writer Larry Lage in Detroit contributed to this story.

