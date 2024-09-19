Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley out against Patriots with a toe injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will sit out against the New England Patriots on…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will sit out against the New England Patriots on Thursday night with an injured toe.

Mosley left the Jets’ win at Tennessee last Sunday in the first half with a bruised big toe on his right foot and didn’t return. He didn’t practice during the week and was listed as questionable for the game.

Coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the week that Jamien Sherwood would step in for Mosley as the defensive signal caller if the veteran was unable to play. Sherwood, in his fourth NFL season, played well against the Titans in Mosley’s absence.

New York also promoted linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball from the practice squad.

Jets cornerback D.J. Reed is back in his starting spot opposite Sauce Gardner after missing the game at Tennessee with knee soreness.

New York placed edge rusher Jermaine Johnson on injured reserve after he tore his right Achilles tendon in the Jets’ win at Tennessee last Sunday. Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes was signed to the active roster from the practice squad to take Johnson’s roster spot.

Also inactive for the Jets are running back Israel Abanikanda, offensive tackles Max Mitchell and Carter Warren, defensive end Eric Watts and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

The Patriots will play without starting left tackle Vederian Lowe (knee) and left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) after both were ruled out Wednesday.

Center David Andrews (hip) and right tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist) were active after being listed as questionable.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was inactive after he injured a shoulder against Seattle. Also not playing for New England were defensive end Jamree Kromah, cornerback Marco Wilson and quarterback Joe Milton.

