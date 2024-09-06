Ja’Marr Chase says he’s close to an extension with Bengals and whether he plays is his decision

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase said he and the Cincinnati Bengals are close to an agreement on a contract extension,…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase said he and the Cincinnati Bengals are close to an agreement on a contract extension, with the star wide receiver adding Friday that it’s his decision whether he plays Sunday against visiting New England.

Chase held out most of the preseason and returned to workouts two weeks ago. He said the process of negotiating a new deal has been stressful.

“Overall, it’s a learning process for me,” Chase told reporters. “Seeing how to go about the situation and keep my feelings uninvolved in it, that’s all.”

Chase was listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener. He said if he plays, he would likely be limited because he hasn’t practiced much.

Chase has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers since the Bengals drafted him No. 5 overall out of LSU in 2021.

He has 268 receptions for for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns the past three seasons. Star receivers Justin Jefferson of Minnesota ($140 million over four years) and CeeDee Lamb of Dallas ($136 million, four-year extension) got big contracts this offseason.

Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow only threw together once during the offseason and have tried to re-establish their connection — Burrow also played at LSU — these past couple of weeks.

“I’m adjusted to the offense really well,” Chase said. “The biggest thing is the timing with Joe. We’ve got that down the past couple of days.”

If an agreement does not get done, Chase said he return his focus to helping the Bengals reach another Super Bowl.

“It’s on this team in being a leader and being who I am,” he said.

Chase said he had a deadline of Friday to reach an agreement, adding that a deal was still possible.

“It’s a small chance, but who knows what’ll happen then, these next couple hours?” Chase said.

