Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Jaguars Pro Bowl TE…

Jaguars Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram is doubtful to play at the Texans this week

The Associated Press

September 27, 2024, 11:04 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jaguars coach Doug Pederson all but ruled out Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram for Jacksonville’s game at Houston on Sunday.

Pederson called Engram doubtful to return in time for the AFC South matchup after missing the last two games. Engram strained a hamstring in pregame warmups before the team’s home opener against Cleveland in Week 2.

“With a hamstring like that, they’re finicky; let’s call it that,” Pederson said Friday. “It’ll be a long shot.”

Engram caught a career-high 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns last season. He had one reception for 5 yards in the season opener at Miami.

Pederson said “next week looks promising” for Engram’s return. The Jaguars (0-3) host Indianapolis (1-2) on Oct. 6.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up