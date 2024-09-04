Jaguars owner Shad Khan has ‘the best team assembled’ in franchise history and expects ‘winning now’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Addressing players and coaches on the eve of training camp, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Addressing players and coaches on the eve of training camp, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan said “winning now” is his expectation.

He believes it should be theirs, too.

“Make no mistake: this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars ever,” said Khan, whose comments were released in an in-house documentary. “Best players. Best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.”

Khan and the Jaguars are banking on better results following the worst, late-season collapse in franchise history. It begins with Sunday’s opener at Miami, the first of four consecutive games against teams that were in the playoffs in January.

Jacksonville watched the postseason from home after dropping five of its final six games. It was a crushing blow after starting 8-3 and leading the AFC South for two months.

The Jaguars allowed 29.2 points a game during those five losses, and coach Doug Pederson responded by firing most of his defensive staff. Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke then turned to free agency for help.

And not just a few extra hands to patch holes.

Jacksonville signed seven guys with a whopping 59 games of playoff experience combined. Those contracts totaled nearly $135 million, with $51 million guaranteed — a significant payout for veterans whose best football might be behind them.

It also could be the last time Khan spends big in free agency.

“Bottom line is that young talent has to be developed, and the coaching staff, their priorities have to change,” Khan told reporters in July. “The mindset has to change. We cannot have this addiction to free agents.”

Defensive end Arik Armstead (3 years, $43.5M) and receiver Gabe Davis (3 years, $39M) led the way, with safety Darnell Savage (3 years, $21.75M) not far behind. Center Mitch Morse, cornerback Ronald Darby, returner Devin Duvernay and suspended safety Tashaun Gipson rounded out the class.

Their postseason experience ranges from four (Duverney) to 13 games (Morse). Pederson believes their wisdom and exposure will be most beneficial down the stretch and into the postseason, assuming the Jags get there with a revamped defense.

“These guys have been captains on their teams, they’ve been to Super Bowls, they’ve been to AFC championship games,” Pederson said. “These guys know how to win and that’s the influx of talent that we want to bring onto our young roster. Guys that have been there, done that.”

Khan has written bigger checks in free agency and even committed close to half a billion dollars to re-sign quarterback Trevor Lawrence, pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen and cornerback Tyson Campbell this summer. It was the most expensive stretch of roster building in franchise history.

But Khan is looking for a better return on his investment.

“We have to do our part,” Hines-Allen said. “He’s done his part in getting us what we need to be successful. Now it’s really all the players. We can unify as one offensively, defensively, special teams. We can get the job done. We have the pieces. We’ve just got to make it work.”

Jacksonville has made the playoffs twice in Khan’s 12 years. The Jags looked poised to get back in 2023 before injuries to Lawrence, Campbell, receiver Christian Kirk and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton derailed the season.

They’re healthy now and ready to move past last season’s December debacle and start with a September surprise that could get them atop the division again.

“People aren’t talking about us the way they were talking about us last year,” Kirk said. “It’s not a bad position to be in. … It’s easier to block out the noise. I think we’ve learned from that last year.

“We know the opportunity at hand. It’s not going to be given to us. We’ve got to go out and take it.”

