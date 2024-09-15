J.K. Dobbins somersaults into end zone, proving the Chargers RB is all the way back from injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As he raced toward the end zone at the conclusion of a nifty 43-yard run, J.K.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — As he raced toward the end zone at the conclusion of a nifty 43-yard run, J.K. Dobbins had only one thought in his mind: Don’t get caught.

Well that, and why not cap off this run with something special?

Dobbins somersaulted his way into the end zone Sunday for his second touchdown of the season, helping the Los Angeles Chargers romp past the Carolina Panthers 26-3 for their second straight win to open the season under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Dobbins became the first Chargers running back in franchise history to post back-to-back 100-yard rushing games to start the season, which is saying something considering LaDainian Tomlinson’s Hall of Fame career.

Dobbins had a huge game against Carolina, finishing with 131 yards on 17 carries and setting the tone for the offense.

“I saw an opening and I took it,” Dobbins said. “Last week, I got caught and I wasn’t going to let that happen this week and hopefully I’m not going to let it happen again. If someone runs a 4.2 — I don’t run a 4.2 — they may catch me.”

Through two games this season, Dobbins looks better than ever, averaging a whopping 9.9 per carry and 133 yards rushing per game. But nothing says you’re all the way back from an injury quite like a forward flip into the end zone.

Of course that’s something Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz could live without.

“He told me, ‘no more flips!,’” Dobbins said with a laugh.

Dobbins is off to a strong start after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in last year’s regular-season opener while playing for Harbaugh’s brother John in Baltimore.

The injury ended his season and began a long, intense rehab regimen.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he’s “completely thrilled” for Dobbins.

“Those are injuries that take a long time to rehab and guys are immobile for months and atrophy occurs,” Harbaugh said. “Just for the normal person to get back to where they walk without a limp, where they can function on a day-to-day basis. … It takes a lot of rehab for any person, let alone to get back to being an elite athlete playing at the highest level of football. That’s grueling.”

But while Dobbins’ fast start may have shocked some, he said he hasn’t surprised himself.

He’s been telling everyone for months he would return to a high level.

“No one believed me but I’m speaking the word of God,” Dobbins said. “I’m telling y’all what God’s telling me and showing me. A lot of people talk about my injuries and they were unfortunate. That storm might be over. You know what I’m saying? I think it’s over. I think God showed me what He needed to show me.

“I am healthy now and I’ve been telling y’all, when I’m healthy, I can be one of the best,” he added.

Justin Herbert is a believer.

The Chargers quarterback watched as Dobbins went airborne.

“He’s a special player and we knew when he was going to go up and something special was going to happen,” Herbert said. “He’s a great teammate and great leader and guy who speaks in the locker room and everyone respects him.”

Nor is Herbert surprised by his fast start to the season.

“We’re not surprised,” he said. “We knew how special he was.”

The Chargers are 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

That was the same year that Harbaugh last started 2-0 in NFL when he was head coach in San Francisco. The 49ers went to the Super Bowl that season.

“It’s big having a balanced run, play-action passing game, everything in our arsenal so that when we go out there defenses have to play us straight up,” Herbert said. “I think we have done a great job of running the first couple games. (Offensive coordinator) Greg Roman has done a great job of getting us in position to win.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.