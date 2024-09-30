Injuries aren’t helping Panthers’ NFL-worst defense after losing another key starter for the season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Entering Monday, no NFL team has allowed more points than the Carolina Panthers this season. And…

And things may get worse before they get better.

Shaq Thompson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon and fellow linebacker Josey Jewell will be out at least a couple of games with a hamstring/groin injury, creating more holes for a unit that can’t afford to lose any more key players.

Both were injured in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That means Claudin Cherelus and Trevin Wallace, who have a combined six career tackles between them, will both start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Thompson’s injury is just the latest big blow to a defense that is reeling.

The Panthers lost top defensive lineman Derrick Brown to a knee injury in Week 1. That came after Carolina traded top edge rusher Brian Burns and cornerback Donte Jackson and allowed linebacker Frankie Luvu to get away in free agency in the offseason.

“We will look at our players as the faces change and we will become more of this and that based on what our guys can execute,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said of dealing with the injuries. “So that is the challenge moving forward, how can we put our guys in the best position to be successful?”

Carolina has allowed 32.3 points per game this season, including 15 touchdowns through four games.

While some of the issues on that side of the ball can be attributed to the offense’s inability to stay on the field — or score points — while Bryce Young was playing quarterback, it doesn’t excuse the lackluster Week 4 performance at home against the Bengals.

Joe Burrow threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and Chase Brown led a rushing attack that piled up 130 yards on the ground in the second half alone and scored twice on the ground.

At one point the Bengals scored touchdowns on four straight possessions.

Tackling was a major issue, including three failed attempts at bringing down Ja’Marr Chase on a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

“Those fundamentals, right?,” Canales said. “If we rally up and tackle, make them work, make the opposing offense have to work for every point they get. They got a couple of big plays on us, and that was the difference in the game.”

The Panthers are allowing 149 yards rushing per game.

In the final five minutes, Cincinnati was able to run the ball on nine straight plays, setting up Evan McPherson’s game-clinching field goal with 1:14 left.

What’s working

The running game. The Panthers are getting solid production out of Chuba Hubbard, who has had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. Hubbard is averaging 5.8 yards per carry over the past three games, and is proving he can be an every down back for Carolina. Hubbard is holding off Miles Sanders for the starting role, and he’s plenty motivated knowing that rookie second-round draft pick Jonathan Brooks will be coming off injured reserve soon.

What needs help

The Panthers have been a little bit better on third downs with Andy Dalton under center, but still have a long way to go. Carolina was a combined 2 of 22 on third down conversions with Young starting the first two games; they are 12 of 36 under Dalton.

Stock up

WR Xavier Legette. The Panthers first-round draft pick showed flashes on Sunday with starter Adam Thielen sidelined with a hamstring injury. Legette was targeted 10 times and had six catches for 66 yards and had his first touchdown. He celebrating it by pretending to ride a horse.

There is still room for improvement though as Legette had two drops.

“He left a couple balls on the ground,” Canales said. “That’s a step that he’s got to make, the fundamental things, is secure the catch and then be special after you do that. (It was) a cool spark to see him play fast like he’s been doing and (it) gives us a chance to continue to use him in different ways.”

Stock down

The tight ends. The Panthers are getting almost no production from their tight end position with Tommy Tremble and Ja’Tavion Sanders combining for just 11 receptions for 80 yards this season. Help is on the way with Ian Thomas, considered the team’s top pass catcher at that position, expected to return from injured reserve this week.

Injuries

Along with Thomas, the Panthers are expected to get cornerback Dane Jackson and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy back to practice this week after both missed the first four games while on injured reserve. However, Canales said the Panthers are not ready to open the practice window yet for RB Jonathan Brooks and LB D.J. Wonnum.

Key numbers

4 — Where Shaq Thompson ranks on the team’s career tackle list with 741, behind only Luke Kuechly (1,092), Thomas Davis (1,077) and Mike Minter (771).

Next steps

The Panthers head back on the road this Sunday to face the Bears, a team loaded with young talent acquired in the Young trade. Carolina gave the Bears four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to move up eight spots to get Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

