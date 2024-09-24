Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence welcomes the challenge from opponents

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When opposing coaches look at the New York Giants defense, they aren’t focusing on edge…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When opposing coaches look at the New York Giants defense, they aren’t focusing on edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux or Brian Burns or inside linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy knows the biggest challenge facing the Cowboys (1-2) on Thursday night when they meet the Giants (1-2).

It starts with slowing down the big guy in the middle — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. With the retirement of Aaron Donald, Lawrence could have a claim on being the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

“Dexter is a huge challenge regardless of who you line up with as far as youth, in particular with our young guys,” McCarthy said. “So yeah, a lot of respect for him. He’s played very well so far, you can see it. He’s a presence in there. He demands double-teams.”

Double-teams are the norm for the 26-year-old Lawrence, who is now in his sixth season.

“These first few games, there’s been a little more attention on me, a lot more attention on me,” Lawrence said Tuesday. “But, you know, I take it in and that gives room for everybody else to eat. And I think that’s what you saw last week, the defense eating. I’m all for it. I’m not selfish and I’m far from it. And I just want to win.”

After getting a sack in the first game, the Giants have had 13 sacks in the past two, including eight against the Browns on Sunday. Lawrence led the way with two and he now has three on the season. He’s tied with safety Jason Pinnock for the team lead.

Getting to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has never been easy for New York. The Cowboys offensive line has changed though with left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz leaving after last season. They have been replaced by Tyler Guyton at left tackle and Cooper Beebe at center. Prescott has been sacked nine times in three games.

Lawrence has a lot of respect for Prescott, who threw for four touchdowns and ran for one in Dallas’ 49-17 win over New York in November.

“He’s a special quarterback,” Lawrence said. “We got to do a good job rattling him and getting to him. He has a quick trigger, so we got to do well in the back end covering, making him look at his second option, third option. We got to do well up front getting to him.”

Giants right guard Jon Runyan Jr. played against Lawrence while with the Green Bay Packers and he said there are not many players like him at his size and speed. The Giants list him as 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds.

“He can move just as good as any other D-tackle in the NFL, which is a scary sight,” Runyan said. “He’s also so strong, he can threaten you any type of way. He can is really good with his hands. I think he’s very underrated in that aspect.”

Lawrence is eager for the Giants to start winning consistently. A first-round draft pick in 2019, he’s had one winning season and one playoff berth (2022). New York has lost six straight to Dallas.

“I’m sick of losing to anybody,” Lawrence said. “I don’t hold more weight on one game than the other. They all hit the same. They all count the same. I want to win regardless. It doesn’t matter against who or how we win. I just want to win.”

