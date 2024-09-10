Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 2

It’s Week 2 of the fantasy football season and panic is already seeping in. Take a deep breath, stay calm…

Take a deep breath, stay calm and delve into these prime fantasy plays as we prepare to enter the Week 2 fantasy fray.

Quarterbacks

Start: Matthew Stafford at Cardinals

Yes, Stafford will be without Puka Nacua for several weeks, but that’s OK because Cooper Kupp is back. When healthy, there really isn’t a more reliable option than Kupp and Stafford has him locked in against a Cardinals team that just gave up 4 TDs to Josh Allen and the Bills.

Other locks:

—Lamar Jackson vs Raiders

—Baker Mayfield at Lions

—Jared Goff vs Buccaneers

—Anthony Richardson at Packers

Avoid: Bryce Young, Panthers vs. Chargers

Young and the Panthers offense seem to have picked up right where they left off last season, and that’s not a good thing. Despite having more playmakers at his disposal, Young floundered in Week 1, throwing for just 161 yards with 2 INTs and a rushing TD against the Saints. The outlook isn’t much better this week against a Chargers team that held Gardner Minshew to just around 10 fantasy points in most formats.

Running backs

Start: J.K. Dobbins at Panthers

What a difference a year makes. Dobbins asserted that he was back to his old self this preseason. In Week 1, he dominated the Raiders for 135 yards on the ground. He should get ample opportunities to produce this week against a Panthers defense that is next to league worst against the run.

Other locks:

—Kyren Williams at Cardinals

—Derrick Henry at Raiders

—Najee Harris at Broncos

—Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Giants

Avoid: Javonte Williams vs Steelers

Williams lost quite a bit of work in Week 1 to Jaleel McLaughlin, who is more of an asset in the passing game. McLaughlin out touched Williams 15 to 9 against a Seahawks defense that was 31st against the run in 2023. Neither back was very effective. Williams could get more touches this week, but he’s still not a strong play.

Wide receivers

Start: Jameson Williams vs Buccaneers

In Week 1, Williams had 121 yards and a TD, adding a 13 yard run in for good measure. He’ll compete with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta for looks, but Williams is primed for a big week.

Other locks:

—Malik Nabers at Commanders

—Chris Godwin at Lions

—Keon Coleman at Dolphins

—Ja’Marr Chase at Chiefs

Avoid: Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Rams

Harrison was quiet in Week 1 against the Bills, catching 1 of 3 targets for just 4 yards. We expect some growing pains for rookies. Harrison Jr. will acclimate himself to the NFL game, but it might take some time.

Tight ends

Trey McBride vs Rams

Second in TE targets (nine) to only Isaiah Likely in Week 1, McBride was the main cog in the Cardinals passing game versus the Bills. He has a top 10 matchup with the Rams this week.

Other locks:

—Isaiah Likely vs Raiders

—Brock Bowers vs Ravens

—Colby Parkinson at Cardinals

—Sam LaPorta vs Buccaneers

Avoid: Mark Andrews vs Raiders

Maybe Andrews is in for some course correction this week, after getting only two targets in Isaiah Likely’s huge game last Thursday, but is that a chance you want to take in fantasy? Likely could remain a primary option for Lamar Jackson this week, and though this could be the rare offense that can support two TEs on a weekly basis, it would be prudent to fade Andrews until we see him flourish.

