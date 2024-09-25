DE Myles Garrett among key Browns players not practicing due to injuries. RG Teller placed on IR

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett sat out the Browns’ practice to get rest and treatment for injuries on Wednesday. He…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett sat out the Browns’ practice to get rest and treatment for injuries on Wednesday. He wasn’t alone.

The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year was one of several Cleveland starters nursing injuries as the Browns (1-2), who have been wildly inconsistent through three games, prepared to play at Las Vegas on Sunday.

Garrett is dealing with injuries to his feet, Achilles tendon and thigh. He struggled just to finish Sunday’s loss against the New York Giants, and was limping badly while leaving the stadium afterward.

Garrett has been bothered with the foot injuries for weeks, and said that in compensating for them he has developed issues in his legs.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has not yet ruled out Garrett this week, knowing the 28-year-old will do everything he can to stay on the field. To that end, Stefanski was reluctant to discuss the benefits of Garrett sitting a week or two.

“I feel like Myles is determined to continue to play,” Stefanski said. “He’s working through injuries like a lot of guys, and he’s played through injury in his past.”

Garrett sat out the team’s mid-week workout along with tackles Jack Conklin (hamstring) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), running backs Jerome Ford (knee) and Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow) and tight end David Njoku (ankle).

Wills got hurt while making his season debut against the Giants after undergoing surgery on the same knee in December. The former first-round pick got rolled up on at the end of a play.

“I got lucky my leg wasn’t planted, so I didn’t get the full blunt force,” he said. “Just a little tweak. I should be all right.”

Still, it was a shock to the system for Wills, who admitted it hurt physically and mentally.

“It sucks to have that as soon I come back after working as hard to get back and it happens again,” he said. “But I’m just glad that it wasn’t anything worse.”

The Browns’ O-line has been battered, and will be missing a key piece for at least the next four weeks with starting right guard Wyatt Teller being placed on injured reserve.

Teller was one of three offensive linemen hurt against the Giants. The three-time Pro Bowler sustained a strained medial collateral ligament when he got rolled up on while blocking on a field-goal attempt.

Teller’s loss is a major blow to a struggling Browns offense that has produced just 50 points in three games and has not protected quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been sacked a league-leading 18 times.

“Huge loss for us,” Watson said. “Wyatt is a pro’s pro. He gives everything each and every day. And, he just knows exactly how to play that guard position. He helps out with all the guys up front, helps out with me. He goes to the final whistle. He’s a beast. Definitely we’re going to miss Wyatt.”

With Teller out, rookie Zak Zinter is expected to start. Zinter came off the bench Sunday, when the Browns were forced to reshuffle up front due to injuries.

That could be the case this week as well with starting right tackle Dawand Jones also slowed by injuries. Jones was benched at halftime last week, but had to go back in when backup James Hudson III hurt his knee.

The Browns had hoped to have two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin last week for the first time since he tore several knee ligaments in the opener last season. But Conklin injured his hamstring late in the week and was inactive.

“He’s getting close,” Stefanski said of Conklin.

NOTES: The Browns could use an offensive spark, but don’t expect it to come from Watson running the ball — at least not intentionally. Watson said he’s OK scrambling, but not a fan of designed runs. “I’m not a running back,” he said. “It’s not my specialty. They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner.” … Njoku has missed the past two games. Stefanski didn’t rule him out, saying Njoku would “do some work this week, we’ll see.” … RB Nick Chubb is eligible to come off PUP next week, but it’s not yet known if he’ll be activated. Chubb tore knee ligaments in Week 2 last season and underwent two more surgeries on the same knee he injured at Georgia.

