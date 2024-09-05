Cowboys, Browns sharing Week 1 spotlight with Tom Brady as 7-time champ QB makes TV debut as analyst

CLEVELAND (AP) — There will be three high-profile quarterbacks sharing the national spotlight Sunday for a star-packed season opener between…

CLEVELAND (AP) — There will be three high-profile quarterbacks sharing the national spotlight Sunday for a star-packed season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.

Only two of them will take snaps.

As Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson match drop backs, rollouts and completions to kick off critical seasons for both respective QBs, their every move will be dissected by Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl winner who’ll make his TV broadcasting for the game as an analyst with Fox.

Brady’s ballyhooed appearance, which has been in the works since before he announced his retirement from playing for a second time, adds another layer to a Week 1 game overloaded with juicy storylines.

“I’m sure he’ll do a great job,” said Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio. “He’s done great jobs with pretty much everything else he’s done. It’s cool.”

Brady has reportedly immersed himself into preparing for the call with the same passion he had while passing for nearly 90,000 yards and 649 touchdowns during an unparalleled career with New England and Tampa Bay.

There may be no one better on the planet better qualified than Brady to scrutinize Prescott as he heads into his final year under contract or inspect Watson, who ‘ ll play for the first time since breaking a bone in his throwing shoulder in November.

The injury was a sudden, stunning end to Watson’s second season with the Browns, who are still hoping their $230 million investment to solve their long search for a franchise QB isn’t wasted money.

Watson had no issues throwing this summer, but the Browns decided not to play him during the preseason to avoid a catastrophe. Coach Kevin Stefanski has overhauled his offense, bringing in coordinator Ken Dorsey — a former Browns quarterback — to tailor a system that better suits Watson’s dual-threat skillset.

It’s operated efficiently in practice, but Cleveland’s offense may need some time to find its rhythm.

If that’s the case, the Browns will lean on a defense led by edge rusher extraordinaire and reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Under first-year coordinator Jim Schwartz, the unit dominated during the regular season in 2023 before disappearing in a playoff loss to Houston.

“They’ve got an elite player on every level,” Prescott said. “That’s a strength. And having played Schwartz earlier in my career, understanding what he wants to do and watching their tape from last year, he’s very physical. They’re fast. They know how to play to their strengths and they’re a great matchup for us.”

As usual, Dallas is strapped with huge expectations. It comes with the territory as America’s Team, a title that may now belong to Kansas City.

While they’ve won 12 games in each of the past three seasons, the Cowboys failed to win the NFC title and owner Jerry Jones’ patience — never one of his strengths — has been exhausted. It’s now or never.

Prescott, who’s coming off his best season as a pro (36 TDs, 9 INTs, 4,516 yards), wants a contract extension as he’s determined to be the one to put the Cowboys back on top. Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1995 — an eternity for its demanding fans.

“That’s what motivates me on being here, honestly, to be the quarterback who does it, who wins it,” he said. “I don’t think winning it any other place would be the same as winning it here. That is A-No. 1 in wanting to be here.”

Assembly lines

Both teams have had to shuffle their offensive lines. Dallas will start two rookies. Cleveland isn’t sure who’s starting.

The Cowboys are trusting first-round pick Tyler Guyton to protect Prescott’s blindside against the game-wrecking Garrett. He may need lots of help.

Also, Cooper Beebe, a third-round selection from Kansas State, will start at center and fill the vacancy left by Tyler Biadasz signing with Washington in free agency.

For Cleveland, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. doesn’t appear quite ready after undergoing offseason knee surgery. The Browns may slide right tackle Jack Conklin over temporarily, but he just returned last week following knee reconstruction. James Hudson III is another option.

It’s also possible the Browns will rotate tackles.

“I have faith in all of them,” Bitonio said. “All of them have played a lot of football. We know they have great edges, but we have faith in all those guys.”

Lamb’s lost time

Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb has confidently declared he’ll be ready without limitations after missing training camp and the preseason in a contract holdout. He signed his $136 million, four-year extension last week.

The Browns ranked No. 1 in pass defense last year and believe they’ll be ready for Lamb, who led the league with 135 catches last season while setting a franchise record with 1,749 yards receiving and scoring 12 TDs.

“He wears No. 88, so we’ll be able to find him,” joked Schwartz. “I like our matchups. This is NFL football, man. This is awesome. One of the best receivers in the NFL and what I consider the best corner group. We play a lot of man-to-man, so, it’s going to be fun to watch those guys.”

On the edge

Micah Parsons was smartly dressed in a tailored blue suit on his last visit to Cleveland. He’ll be less formal this time.

The Cowboys picked the star edge rusher 12th overall when the 2021 draft was hosted by the Browns. Since then, he has 41 sacks and joined Hall of Famer Reggie White as the only players with at least 13 in each of their first three seasons.

Although he won’t match up against Garrett, Parsons wants to measure up to him.

“I always love competition, and I felt that even when we played the Rams and (Aaron) Donald,” Parsons said. “If Donald had two sacks, I need two sacks just because it’s the competitive spirit. We both know where we are. Garrett’s one of my favorite rushers — him and Maxx Crosby — two guys that are just so freaky and gifted. It’s going to be exciting to play against him.”

___

AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report from Dallas.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.