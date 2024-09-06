Browns’ Myles Garrett relishing chance to face hometown Cowboys in Sunday’s season opener

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett was raised in Texas, where faith, family and football are intertwined, to revere the…

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett was raised in Texas, where faith, family and football are intertwined, to revere the Dallas Cowboys.

Growing up in Arlington, basically in the shadow cast by their famed five-pointed star, Garrett watched the Cowboys play Sundays and Thanksgivings on TV. He developed a deep affection for America’s Team.

On Sunday, he won’t show them any love.

Coming off a dominant season that ended with him being voted AP Defensive Player of the Year for the first time, Garrett will begin this year going against his boyhood idols as the Browns open at home against the Cowboys.

For Garrett, this matchup is close to his heart and therefore means more.

“Just a little bit,” the star defensive end said. “It’s always special going against your home team, definitely going to have some family up there — some wearing blue, some wearing brown. But that kind of stuff, man, it’s amazing.”

This is Garrett’s second game against the Cowboys. He had two sacks in Cleveland’s 49-38 win at Dallas in 2020.

But that was before the former No. 1 overall draft pick became arguably the NFL’s biggest game wrecker, a physical force whose mere presence can alter strategy.

Browns second-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said only two players he has coached — Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and wide receiver Calvin Johnson — were comparable to Garrett in their ability to shape a game.

“In my mind, the definition of a great player is when the opponent’s No. 1 job is to try to take them out of the game plan and they still have success,” Schwartz said. “You know, every single opponent we have, they start their game plan with, ‘How do we account for 95?’”

Garrett took his game to another level in 2023.

He recorded 14 sacks — his third straight season with at least that many — while helping make Cleveland’s defense No. 1 overall and leading the Browns to the playoffs for the second time in four years after an 18-year drought.

Garrett wouldn’t reveal whether he worked on anything specific during the offseason, and only said “we’ll have to see” when asked if he plans to break out the crossover basketball move he used on occasion last season.

There is potential for Garrett to have a big day with the Cowboys starting rookie Tyler Guyton at left tackle. However, Guyton has benefited this summer from working daily in practice against Dallas star edge rusher Micah Parsons, and Garrett isn’t taking the 6-foot-7, 322-pounder lightly.

“It’s a new challenge,” Garrett said. “Just as the league is new to him, he’s new to us. We’ve got to prepare for what he brings to the game and the uniqueness that he provides. He’s been able to go against a really good pass rusher over there in Dallas.

“So he’s going to be prepared, but I offer a different flavor.”

Parsons, who also had 14 sacks last season, will give Cleveland’s offense all it can handle as well, and the Browns still aren’t settled at left tackle due to injuries.

Garrett and Parsons have become mutual admirers, if not friendly rivals.

Earlier this week, Parsons said he’s entering the game knowing he may have to match Garrett this week — step for step and sack for sack. He’s not focused on dethroning Garrett as the league’s top defensive player, but acknowledged there is an understood order among the league’s elite rushers.

“We kinda both know where we are,” Parsons said.

Garrett lit up at the idea of Parsons gunning for his title.

“I hope he wants to win,” Garrett said. “He’s a hell of a competitor. He’s a great athlete and a great advocate for this game, so I want that kind of confidence and him striving for greatness. I wouldn’t want him to say anything else. Let’s see if we can duke it out, let’s see what happens.”

Garrett is honored to face the Cowboys, a team that helped shape his life. He closely holds memories of watching them along with his parents.

“That’s what makes it special,” he said. “Being able to share that with them, knowing that we’ve had these different memories and now they’ve kind of evolved into this. That’s the kind of stuff that I cherish.

“I would cherish some great plays on Sunday, as well.”

NOTES: Starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. was ruled out for the opener. He came back to practice this week after undergoing knee surgery in December. It’s still unclear who Cleveland will start on the left side and coach Kevin Stefanski said he’ll consider all options, including a rotation. RT Jack Conklin could be shifted to the left side, but he’s questionable after returning last week from reconstructive knee surgery. A two-time All-Pro, Conklin played left tackle at Michigan State.

