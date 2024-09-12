Browns and Jaguars trying to avoid starting the season in an 0-2 hole

Cleveland (0-1) at Jacksonville (0-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS BetMGM NFL Odds: Jaguars by 3. Against the spread: Cleveland…

Cleveland (0-1) at Jacksonville (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Jaguars by 3.

Against the spread: Cleveland 0-1; Jacksonville 1-0.

Series record: Jaguars lead 12-7.

Last meeting: Browns beat Jaguars 31-27 on Dec. 10, 2023, in Jacksonville.

Last week: Browns lost 33-17 to Dallas; Jaguars lost 20-17 at Miami.

Browns offense: overall (28), rush (22), pass (25T), scoring (T24).

Browns defense: overall (9), rush (13), pass (15), scoring (28).

Jaguars offense: overall (22), rush (15), pass (24), scoring (T24).

Jaguars defense: overall (27), rush (7), pass (32), scoring (T12).

Turnover differential: Browns minus-2; Jaguars minus-1.

Browns player to watch

QB Deshaun Watson struggled mightily last week in his first game since breaking a bone in his right shoulder and having surgery in November. Watson never got into a rhythm, and his indecisiveness and inaccuracy only raised concerns about his health and whether he’ll ever become the franchise changer the Browns thought they signed in 2022. On top of his physical issues, Watson, who has only made 13 starts in four years, is under NFL investigation after a woman accused him of sexual assault while he played for Houston.

Jaguars player to watch

Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. caught four passes for 47 yards, three first downs and a touchdown in his professional debut and stunned teammates when he started talking trash to All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey. Thomas had been relatively quiet since Jacksonville drafted him 23rd overall in April. But he was far from reserved against Miami.

Key matchup

Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett versus Jacksonville’s offensive tackles. Garrett has 89 1/2 sacks over eight seasons, including one last week. Jaguars RT Anton Harrison is coming off one of his worst games as a pro, and LT Cam Robinson is dealing with a knee injury.

Key injuries

Browns Pro Bowl TE David Njoku could miss several weeks with an ankle sprain sustained in the opener. Njoku led the team in catches and receiving touchdowns in 2023. He scored twice in Cleveland’s win over Jacksonville last year. … The Browns placed four rotational defensive players on injured reserve. Starting S Juan Thornhill is the most significant and coming off one of his best games with nine tackles. … Browns starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. still may not be ready after having knee surgery in December. … RT Jack Conklin was inactive last week but is close after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery and playing in only the opener last season. … The Jaguars will be without starting CB Tyson Campbell, who injured his left hamstring in the opener and is expected to land on IR and miss four games.

Series notes

Cleveland has won the past two meetings by a combined five points. Last year’s game was wild, with the teams combining to score 23 points in the fourth quarter. Browns backup Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and three TDs in his second start. … The Jaguars won the first six meetings against the Browns from 1995-2000.

Stats and stuff

Watson is 8-5 in his 13 starts since the Browns traded three first-round draft picks and invested $230 million into him. … Watson is unbeaten in six career starts against the Jaguars, throwing nine TD passes and three interceptions. … Cleveland’s new-look offense looked awful for much of the opener. The Browns got just one first down in the first half and never found a rhythm. … Watson targeted WR Amari Cooper nine times last week, but missed on some easy connections. Amari had just two catches for 16 yards. … While the offense sputtered, Cleveland’s highly touted defense (ranked No. 1 in several categories in ‘23) has now given up 78 points in the past two games after getting blown out by Houston in the wild-card game. … Jacksonville’s .632 winning percentage against the Browns is the franchise’s best against any team. … The Browns will play four of their next five games on the road. … Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is 5-2 in home openers. … Jaguars DE Travon Walker has at least one sack in five consecutive games. It’s the NFL’s second-longest active sack streak. … RB Travis Etienne needs 43 yards rushing to pass QB Mark Brunell (2,219) for fifth place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list. … The Jaguars are trying to bounce back from a gut-wrenching loss to Miami. They led 17-7 late in the third quarter when Etienne fumbled near the goal line. The Dolphins went 80 yards on the next play to spark a comeback.

Fantasy tip

Jaguars teammates and coaches are buying into rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. He stood out during training camp and took his game to another level in the opener. “He’s as advertised,” tight end Evan Engram said. “He’s going to be awesome.”

