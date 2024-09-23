Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett listed as ‘day to day’ with injuries after undergoing MRI on feet

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t sustain any further injuries to his feet while continuing to…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t sustain any further injuries to his feet while continuing to play in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and is still listed as “day to day.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett underwent an MRI on Monday. Stefanski did not provide any specifics about the test results or Garrett’s injuries, only offering the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year “is battling.”

While the Browns got a mostly positive outlook on Garrett, the news wasn’t as good on starting right guard Wyatt Teller, who suffered a sprained knee ligament and is likely headed to injured reserve.

Garrett had to be helped off the field at one point in Sunday’s 21-15 loss. He twice went into the sideline medical tent for attention and treatment before returning to the game. The All-Pro edge rusher was limping badly afterward and had to be driven to his car on a cart.

Garrett revealed he’s dealing with multiple issues in his lower legs, but said he’s determined to keep playing.

The Browns (1-2) visit Las Vegas on Sunday.

Tight end Jordan Akins said Garrett’s will is inspiring.

“Great leader, man,” Akins said on a Zoom call. “Just to fight through the injuries and continue to go, it shows his passion for the game, his love for the game, and how much he wants this team to win.”

Garrett was one of several key Cleveland players to sustain injuries during the team’s second loss at home in three weeks.

As for Teller, Stefanski said the two-time Pro Bowler will miss “multiple weeks.”

It’s another major blow to Cleveland’s offensive line as Teller is one of the league’s best run blockers.

“He’s a freight train,” Akins said. “He’s definitely very powerful, gets a positive push off the line of scrimmage and we’re definitely going to miss him, but we have offensive linemen who can replace that.”

Stefanski was still awaiting test results on left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and backup tackle James Hudson (shoulder), who both got hurt against the Giants. Those injuries compounded issues up front as Cleveland is still waiting for starting tackle Jack Conklin to make his debut after having reconstructive knee surgery.

Conklin had been expected to play but sustained a hamstring injury in practice. Also, right tackle Dawand Jones has been dealing with a knee issue and is less than 100%.

The Browns had to completely reshuffle their line during the game, moving left guard Joel Bitonio to left tackle, center Ethan Pocic to left guard and playing rookie Zak Zinter in Teller’s spot.

