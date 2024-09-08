Broncos celebrate the safety dance in the first half with pair of safeties against the Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — The Denver Broncos scored twice on safeties in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday,…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Denver Broncos scored twice on safeties in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, becoming just the second team since at least 1960 to score on two safeties in a season opener.

Both safeties came in the second quarter. The first happened when Seattle’s Anthony Bradford was penalized for holding in the end zone one play after Seahawks’ safety Julian Love intercepted Denver QB Bo Nix at the 1-yard line.

Later in the quarter, Seattle again started at the 1 following a punt and Zach Charbonnet was unable to escape the end zone on a run play. It’s the second time in Broncos history with two safeties in a game, and the previous time also came against Seattle in the final game of the 1982 season.

The only other team since 1960 with two safeties in an opener was the New Orleans Saints against Cleveland in Week 1 of 1987. The last team with two safeties in any game was Miami against Denver in Week 13 of the 2017 season.

The Los Angeles Rams are the only team in league history with three safeties in a game, accomplishing that feat in 1984 against the New York Giants.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.