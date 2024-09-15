Bears WR Allen out, but Odunze to play against Texans on Sunday night

HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago receiver Keenan Allen was inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans, but the Bears…

HOUSTON (AP) — Chicago receiver Keenan Allen was inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Houston Texans, but the Bears will have rookie receiver Rome Odunze, who has been dealing with a knee injury.

Allen has been slowed with a heel issue for awhile and did not practice this week.

Odunze, the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, sprained an MCL blocking in last week’s game and had been questionable for the game after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday.

For the Texans, backup running back Dameon Pierce was inactive because of a hamstring injury.

