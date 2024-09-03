All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey returns to 49ers practice following calf injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey returned to the practice field for the San Francisco 49ers…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey returned to the practice field for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday after being sidelined about a month with a calf injury.

McCaffrey was on the field with his teammates during the part of practice open to the media and is on target to start in the season opener against the New York Jets next Monday night.

McCaffrey hurt his calf in practice in early August and has been out since, although coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn’t in danger of missing time in the regular season.

The return of McCaffrey gives the 49ers their complete starting offense for the first time since last season, with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams ending his holdout Tuesday morning and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk ending his contract “hold in” late last week.

McCaffrey has helped transform San Francisco’s offense since being acquired in a trade from Carolina midway through the 2022 season. In 27 games for the Niners, McCaffrey has rushed for 2,205 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 119 passes for 1,028 yards and 11 scores.

He led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

NOTES: The Niners signed LB DeShaun White to the practice squad and released WR Tay Martin from the practice squad.

