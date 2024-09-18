Aaron Rodgers gets 1st chance to play in Jets-Patriots rivalry when teams square off Thursday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers knows a little bit about fierce NFL rivalries. He helped fuel one during…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers knows a little bit about fierce NFL rivalries. He helped fuel one during his 18 seasons in Green Bay.

Now the quarterback of the New York Jets (1-1), Rodgers is getting his official introduction to what has lately been a mostly lopsided matchup when he plays in the home opener against the New England Patriots (1-1) on Thursday night.

But the four-time NFL MVP isn’t necessarily looking to add to the lore between the AFC East rivals. Well, other than to get a victory in the Jets’ third game in 11 days to open the season.

“I think you need more than a couple games to put a stamp on a rivalry,” said Rodgers, who was sidelined for both games last season with a torn Achilles tendon. “I’m excited to play in it. I played in arguably the best rivalry in football — the Bears and Packers. It’s the oldest and I was a part of turning that thing around. When I first started, we were behind in the all-time series. When I finished, we were ahead and the Packers had beat them 10 straight. So that was fun to be a part of.

“These two games will be great against the Patriots, but I don’t feel like there’s going to be a ‘stamp.’”

And really, the rivalry between the Jets and Patriots — with New England holding a 74-55-1 advantage — has lost some of its luster.

There’s no more Bill Belichick in New England. And Tom Brady hasn’t been there in a few years. There are also no more questions about when New York will finally beat New England again, having snapped a 15-game skid in last season’s finale — Belichick’s final game as coach.

“Yeah,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said with a laugh when asked if he was happy about not having to talk about the losing streak. “But no, it’s good. It’s a new regime, so it’s a whole new setup.”

Jerod Mayo, hired to replace Belichick, is no newcomer to the rivalry, though. The former Patriots linebacker saw the Jets twice a season during his eight years in New England, and was also part of the 2010 team that lost to New York in the playoffs.

Mayo has the new-look Patriots off to an impressive start after stunning Cincinnati in their opener before falling to Seattle in overtime last Sunday.

“We’ve got a good test on Thursday,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “But we’ll be up for it.”

Old and young

At 40, Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL. Teammate Braelon Allen is the league’s youngest at 20.

The two connected for a touchdown at Tennessee, making Allen the youngest to score a TD from scrimmage in the NFL since 1930. The fourth-round pick from Wisconsin is also the first rookie in franchise history to have a TD catch and a TD run in the same game.

“It just gets a little weird when you’re playing against head coaches you’ve played against,” Rodgers said, referring to Mayo. “You’re playing with guys that could be your kid, age-wise. It’s a good reminder of how special it is to still be playing at 40.”

Solid plan

The Patriots have found a winning formula — enough to win one game and hold the lead after 59 minutes of another.

New England hasn’t committed a turnover in either game. It has run for at least 170 yards in each and allowed 70 or fewer yards on the ground. It has held the edge in time of possession against both Cincinnati and Seattle.

“I thought we were still able to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage,” Mayo said. “Even when we were down, I felt like we were in control of the game.”

Crash course

In his first season as a head coach — at any level — Mayo has had to learn on the fly, especially when it comes to clock management.

The big mistake last Sunday came at the end of the first half, when the Patriots took over at their 8 yard-line with 1:37 left. After picking up 2 yards on first down, Brissett threw back-to-back incompletions, forcing New England to punt.

Taking over near midfield with 35 seconds left and three timeouts, Seattle moved into range for a 44-yard field goal.

“I made a decision and it’s a decision that I have to live with,” Mayo said.

Other questionable coaching calls included taking the ball first in overtime, allowing the Seahawks to win it with a field goal. Mayo also punted on fourth-and-1 from the Patriots 39 on their only OT possession.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” Mayo said. “But at the same time, you have to go back and evaluate just that whole operation.”

Getting closer

The Jets have scored three touchdowns on offense in each game. It’s the first time they’ve done that in each of their first two games since 2004.

But Rodgers and the rest of the unit thinks they’re still just “a tick off” from clicking.

“How close we are is great for coaches because they can coach up the whole thing, but it’d be a boondoggle to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different results,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been starting really slow the first two weeks, so we’ve got to start faster, put something together in the first 15 (minutes), give our defense a chance to play with a lead.”

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen contributed.

