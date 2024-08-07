No clarity yet about who will start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The only clarity in the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition two weeks into training camp is that…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The only clarity in the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition two weeks into training camp is that no clear-cut leader has emerged.

Jarrett Stidham was listed first on the team’s initial depth chart this week, followed by Zach Wilson at second-string and rookie Bo Nix behind him.

That led to quite a national conversation noting Nix’s supposed standing before coach Sean Payton stepped up to the podium two hours later and pretty much called the order meaningless.

He noted that not only did he list all his rookies last at their positions as a matter of principle but he only spent a few minutes on the depth chart and only because the NFL mandates it ahead of teams’ preseason openers.

It also would be wise to read little into Payton’s upcoming announcement Thursday of his quarterback rotation for the Broncos’ preseason opener at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Chances are the starter will be Stidham, the incumbent by virtue of having started the final two games last season when Russell Wilson was benched as a prelude to his costly offseason exit.

In April, the Broncos acquired Zach Wilson from the Jets just before the NFL draft, where they selected Nix with the 12th overall pick.

Wilson has gotten fewer and fewer first-team reps over the last week, but Payton refuses to declare it a two-man race, and Wilson isn’t conceding anything.

“Obviously, I don’t have control over that situation,” Wilson said, “so I’m just going out here every day doing my best and enjoy playing football.”

Nix is seen as the future of the franchise but the question is: will he start from the get-go or bide his time as a backup to start his NFL career?

He hasn’t been a backup since the eighth grade, when he was already playing varsity ball at Scottsboro (Alabama) High School. He transferred his junior year to Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama, when his father, Patrick Nix, took over as football coach.

After a stellar high school career, Nix started 61 games in college, an NCAA record for a quarterback, spending three seasons at Auburn and two at Oregon.

Nix said he paid no attention to the discussion about the order of quarterbacks.

As for his play, Nix is showing more flare by the day.

“I’m starting to feel very comfortable with the base install, and there’s a lot more plays that I’m comfortable with than not. So, that definitely helps,” Nix said. “And then the more I see on defense, the better it’s going to get for me.”

Stidham demurred when asked what he had to do to fend off Nix and Wilson to win the starting job when the Broncos open the season Sept. 8 at Seattle.

“I’m not getting too caught up in what’s down the road,” he said. “I kind of just focus on what I’m asked to do today during practice and this afternoon in the film room, in the meeting room. And OK, tomorrow, what am I asked to do? … Take it day by day,” Stidham said.

“You get caught up in the past or the future, you get caught up in the blender.”

