Bills sign 3rd-string QB DiNucci, the player’s agency says, with Buechele sidelined by neck injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills filled their need for a third-string quarterback by signing Ben DiNucci, the…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills filled their need for a third-string quarterback by signing Ben DiNucci, the player’s agency JL Sports announced on social media on Monday.

The Bills have not yet announced the signing in part because they’ll have to make a corresponding move to free up a roster spot.

Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott said the team was considering adding a QB to replace Shane Buechele, who is out indefinitely with a neck injury.

McDermott did not reveal the nature of the injury in saying Buechele played through it after being hurt in Buffalo’s preseason-opening 33-6 loss to Chicago on Saturday. Adding a third QB was imperative because the Bills are limiting starter Josh Allen and backup Mitch Trubisky’s preseason playing time to avoid the risk of injuries.

Buechele finished the game after entering midway through the third quarter and went 6 of 10 for 53 yards, with an interception which linebacker Micah Baskerville returned 53 yards for a touchdown. Buechele was sacked six times and also had three carries for 22 yards.

The 27-year-old DiNucci was selected by Dallas in the seventh round of the 2020 draft after splitting his college career at Pittsburgh and James Madison. He went 23 of 43 for 219 yards in three NFL games — including one start, a loss — in his rookie year for the Cowboys.

DiNucci was released by Dallas before the start of the 2022 season, and spent last year with the Denver Broncos, before being released in May.

With Trubisky excused for personal reasons on Monday, Allen took all the team snaps in practice. Offensive quality control coach Kyle Shurmur pitched in to throw passes during individual passing drills. Shurmur, the son of former Browns and Giants coach Pat Shurmur, is a former college quarterback who spent time on several NFL team practice squads, the last being Washington in 2021.

Allen was limited to playing just the first quarter against Chicago, and it’s unclear how many more snaps he’ll get this preseason.

Buffalo is scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Steelers on Thursday before playing a preseason game at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bills close their preseason schedule by hosting Carolina on Aug. 24.

Receivers Mack Hollins (leg) and Justin Shorter (knee) and running back Ty Johnson (hamstring) returned to practice after missing much of last week.

Safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Cole Bishop (shoulder), receiver Chase Claypool (toe) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (groin) all remain sidelined.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.