Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers feel they have all the pieces necessary to be a Super Bowl contender

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-9) EXPECTATIONS: The Bucs have won three straight division titles and are the only NFC team that’s…

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-9)

EXPECTATIONS: The Bucs have won three straight division titles and are the only NFC team that’s made the playoffs each of the past four seasons. When players reported for the start of training camp, though, coach Todd Bowles urged them to not sell themselves short. The Bucs spent generously to retain quarterback Baker Mayfield, receiver Mike Evans, linebacker Lavonte David and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., plus make left tackle Tristan Wirfs the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. That flurry of offseason action, plus a strong playoff showing last winter, fuels hope for a Super Bowl run.

NEW FACES: Offensive coordinator Liam Coen, C Graham Barton, S Jordan Whitehead, LG Ben Bredeson, WR Jalen McMillen, CB Bryce Hall, LB Chris Braswell, RB Bucky Irving.

KEY LOSSES: Former offensive coordinator Dave Canales, LB Shaquil Barrett, LB Devon White, CB Carlton Davis III, LG Aaron Stinnie, WR Russell Gage, S Ryan Neal.

STRENGTHS: Mayfield resurrected his career after signing a one-year, $4 million prove-it contract to compete for Tom Brady’s old job in training camp last season. The Bucs rewarded him with a three-year, $100 million deal and gave the rejuvenated quarterback a voice in the hiring of Coen as offensive coordinator after Canales left to become the head coach of division rival Carolina. Evans is the only player in league history to begin a career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and teams with Chris Godwin to form one of the best receiving tandems in the league. David returns for a 13th season as the leader of a defense that’s been stout against the run and is coming off allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (19.1) in the NFL.

WEAKNESSES: The Bucs have finished last in the league in rushing each of the past two seasons. To have any chance of realizing Super Bowl ambitions, they will have to be able to run the ball better. Another focus is improving the pass defense, which ranked 29th in yards allowed a year ago. Third-year CB Zyon McCollum moves into the starting lineup and Whitehead, who helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl four years ago, rejoins Winfield at safety after signing with Tampa Bay in free agency.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: Much of the focus in training camp has been on getting acclimated to Coen’s offense, which Mayfield was exposed to during a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams two years ago. Bowles is confident the running game will be better, thanks in part to an improved offensive line anchored by Wirfs, who signed a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension early in camp. Barton, the team’s first-round draft pick, won the starting center job with a strong camp.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Evans and Godwin are proven playmakers, however the Bucs like the versatility of third-year RB Rachaad White and feel he has the potential to blossom in Coen’s system. With 990 yards rushing and 64 receptions for 549 yards receiving last season, White was one of six players in the league to finish with 1,500 scrimmage yards and nine-plus touchdowns.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Win Super Bowl: 80-1. Over/under wins: 7 1/2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.