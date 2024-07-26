Russell Wilson having ‘short-term misery,’ held out of first two Steelers practices with calf issue

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Russell Wilson missed the early portion of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with a minor calf issue.…

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is considered day-to-day. He was injured pushing a sled during a conditioning run on Wednesday after reporting to his first camp at Saint Vincent College.

It’s been, in the words of coach Mike Tomlin, “short-term misery.”

“I hate not practicing,” Wilson said Friday. “(Tomlin) was laughing, he was like, ‘I enjoy this. You’ve got to wait a second,’ and all that. So, it was funny. I think coach is just being, coach and the trainers, are just being super careful so nothing gets worse or nothing happens.”

The favorite to start the season-opener in Atlanta on Sept. 8, Wilson said the strain isn’t serious.

“If there was a game, I’m definitely going. No doubt,” Wilson said. “I’m just listening to them, what they want me to do. I’m trying to return every day. Just take one day at a time. That’s the process.”

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.21 million contract on March 15. The Broncos released him at the start of the new league year on March 13, taking an $85 million hit in dead money over the next two seasons.

The 35-year-old had 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in two seasons with Denver.

Entering his 13th season, Wilson co-headlines an overhauled quarterback room with former first-round pick Justin Fields. Drafted 11th overall by Chicago in 2021, Fields was acquired from the Bears on March 16.

Kenny Pickett, a first-round pick (No. 20) in 2022, was traded to Philadelphia the same day Wilson officially signed. Mitch Trubisky returned to Buffalo as a backup to Josh Allen. Mason Rudolph signed in Tennessee.

Fields, 25, said he wants to make the most of taking first-team reps with Wilson relegated to watching in a ballcap.

“Most definitely,” Fields said Thursday. “I was definitely trying to take advantage of each and every rep that I got today. … Just looking forward to getting better tomorrow.”

Fields has been inconsistent with flashes of brilliance. He struggled to connect with George Pickens on Thursday, having better success with Van Jefferson.

It seemed to continue early Friday. He had a few balls batted at the line, including one each by Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt.

Then Fields found Calvin Austin along the sideline. Next was a lob to Pickens, placed between two defenders down the seam. His day ended with a touch pass on a go-route to Pat Freiermuth.

“It was an awesome opportunity for Justin and a challenge for our offensive unit to deal with a little adversity at the outset,” Tomlin said Thursday. “We all like to start with great fluidity and clean, but man, football isn’t always like that. So, I really looked at it as a good thing for the collective, a challenge for our offensive unit, a challenge and an opportunity to know Russ a little bit, create a little short-term misery for him, opportunities for others. So, that’s the story there.”

In Chicago, Fields was 10-28 with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

“I’m not really changing anything,” Fields said. “I just try to come out here the same guy every day, just try to be consistent.”

Still, it impressed Wilson.

“He’s done a good job,” Wilson said. “Every play, he’s going against a really good defense. So, every day he makes some really great plays and some plays he responds back to, this and that. So, that’s part of practice. He’s doing a good job.

“He’s a really good competitor. He processes well. He’s a tremendous young talent, for sure.”

But Wilson is itching to do more than watch his likely backup.

“I want to get back today, yesterday. But coach is like, ‘Listen, we’ve got time here,’” Wilson said. “I got a lot of reps in the offseason, so we’re not trying to rush it. I say we’ve got 21 games, 20 to 21 games, to play. ‘We’ve got to have you for 17.’

“I’m thinking 21, possibly 20, hopefully. First place (in the conference), you know? That’s just got to be the mentality you have. I’m excited to get to work every day.”

