Texans’ Stefon Diggs pushes back against Super Bowl talk in first comments since trade from Buffalo

HOUSTON (AP) — When Stefon Diggs was dealt to Houston from Buffalo in April, many believed the addition of the…

HOUSTON (AP) — When Stefon Diggs was dealt to Houston from Buffalo in April, many believed the addition of the superstar receiver vaulted the Texans into Super Bowl contention.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the trade, Diggs said it’s far too early to be talking about winning a ring.

“I’m going to take it one day at a time,” he said. “It starts in practice. It starts in the walk-through. It starts in the meeting room. So, for me, winning is always in the forefront of my brain with everything that I do … but it’s one thing at a time rather than just jumping the gun. I don’t put the carriage before the horse.”

The Texans made a remarkable turnaround last season thanks in large part to the additions of quarterback C.J. Stroud, the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson and and coach DeMeco Ryans. Houston, which had won just 11 games combined in the three previous seasons, won the AFC South and a wild-card playoff game against Cleveland before falling to Baltimore in the divisional round.

Now the Texans have added Diggs to a receiving group already featuring Nico Collins, who had a career-high 1,297 yards receiving last season, and Tank Dell, who had seven TD grabs as a rookie last year before breaking his leg in his 11th game.

Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro in 2020. He has had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons and finished with 1,183 yards last season.

He said he was happy when he was traded to the Texans and is thrilled to be working with an offense led by Stroud. Diggs added that everyone has been helpful and welcoming as he’s adjusted to his new team.

“Just spending time with the guys, being around the team and building that camaraderie,” he said. “I’ve been in the league for a little while now so being around a good group of guys is always a breath of fresh air.”

Stroud and Diggs bonded at the Pro Bowl in February and have only gotten closer since becoming teammates. The quarterback said he and Diggs have already had many conversations that he believes will help him on the field.

“He’s fitting in great. … He’s come in and been a leader which I’m proud of him for,” Stroud said. “And just really has been unselfish (and) nothing but just amazing so far. And I’m very excited to work with him.”

Ryans has already been impressed with the 30-year-old Diggs.

“What I’ve seen is a guy who I thought we would get. A guy who’s made plays,” Ryans said. “I think every time we’ve thrown him the ball, he’s come down with it. He’s a surehanded guy, a really good teammate, great energy around the building and the locker room with the guys.”

“So, I’m excited to continue to see his growth in learning our offense and how we do things, but couldn’t be more pleased with where he is right now,” he continued.

While Diggs spent most of his time with the media Tuesday talking about his future with the Texans, he reflected a bit on his past in Buffalo. He spoke at length about his affinity for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“When I got to Buffalo, Josh was and still is my guy,” Diggs said. “People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me. … We spent a lot of time (together) and I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him. I’ve got a lot of love for that boy.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.