Cam Sutton is getting a second chance with the Steelers following domestic violence incident

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Sutton is getting a second chance in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers signed the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal on Wednesday, more than two months after he was released by the Detroit Lions for his involvement in an alleged domestic violence incident in Florida.

Sutton eventually surrendered to authorities and entered a pretrial diverson program after the charges were reduced from a felony to misdemeanor battery.

The 29-year-old Sutton spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers before signing a three-year deal with Detroit last spring. Sutton collected 65 tackles to go with one interception for the Lions, who won the NFC North and advanced to the NFC Championship game before falling to San Francisco.

Sutton excelled during his time with Pittsburgh, who relied on his versatility to play him at both cornerback and nickelback positions. He played in 84 games during his first stint with the Steelers from 2017-22, picking off eight passes.

Pittsburgh is searching for proven secondary depth to play opposite Joey Porter Jr., who excelled as a rookie last season.

