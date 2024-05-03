Bills sign WR Chase Claypool, DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Deion Jones to 1-year contracts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday.

In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Keon Coleman.

Claypool, 6–foot-4 and 238 pounds, has over 2,000 receiving yards and 13 TDs since entering the league. Claypool was a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft and he set the franchise record in Week 5 with his four-touchdown performance.

Smoot spent seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 99 games, including 17 starts, he’s had 23.5 sacks, 133 total tackles, 64 quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, five passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He’ll have a chance to fill a spot behind Von Miller and Greg Rousseau.

Jones has played for three teams in his nine NFL seasons and has 13 career interceptions, five of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has 731 tackles overall, 12 sacks and made at least 100 tackles in a season five times.

