Standout pass rusher Josh Allen and the Jaguars agree to a 5-year, $150M contract, AP source says

A two-star prospect told Kentucky coach Mark Stoops in 2015 he wanted to be the best to ever play for him. Allen took it a step further when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him with the seventh overall pick in 2019.

“I wanted to be the best defensive player in Jacksonville history,” Allen said.

The star pass rusher is well on his way and will have a chance to secure his legacy after signing a five-year contract Wednesday that maxes out at $150 million and includes up to $88 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contract details were not released publicly.

Allen received a $32 million signing bonus, and his $2 million base salary in 2024 is fully guaranteed. He will only count $11 million against the team’s salary cap this season, freeing up $13 million that general manager Trent Baalke could use to sign quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a long-term deal.

The Jaguars placed their franchise tag on Allen in early March, guaranteeing him a one-year deal worth $24 million. But both sides wanted more and spent the past month hammering out details of what became the richest contract in franchise history.

Allen set a single-season franchise record with 17½ sacks in the final year of his rookie contract and is 10 shy of the team’s career mark (55) held by Tony Brackens (1996-2003).

“I got five more years to keep stacking and stacking and stacking,” Allen said. “And I’m excited about that. I’m excited for it, and whoever tries to come get my record, it’s going to be a really tall task. I’m going to make it very hard for them.”

Allen’s cap hit jumps to $39.4 million in 2025, with years of $29.4 million, $31.1 million and $31.9 million to follow.

The Jaguars released three defensive starters — cornerback Darious Williams, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi — to create $20 million in space to sign Allen.

Allen has 45 sacks in 74 games spanning five seasons. The Virginia native and former Kentucky star was at his best in 2023, finishing with career highs in sacks, quarterback hits (33) and tackles (66). He started all 17 games for the second consecutive season and was voted to his second Pro Bowl.

“Josh is a true pro who has developed into one of the top producing defensive players at his position in the NFL and a cornerstone of our defense,” general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “He is a leader on and off the field, and we are excited for Josh and his family, as well as our fanbase.”

Even with Allen paired with 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker for years to come, Jacksonville still needs depth at the position and will look to upgrade from backups rushers K’Lavon Chaisson and Dawuane Smoot in the upcoming draft.

Allen, meanwhile, has new goals after becoming the franchise’s third first-round draft pick drafted since 2008 to sign a second contract with the team. Quarterback Blake Bortles and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu are the others.

Allen wants to be voted the NFL’s defensive player of the year, win a Super Bowl and be the Super Bowl MVP.

“I’m a legacy guy,” he said. “And I’m not going to stop until I get that. That’s motivating me, and that’s bigger than money. If I can do that and bring the first (Super Bowl) to Jacksonville, man, that’s my goal.”

