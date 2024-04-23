Live Radio
Home » NFL News » 2024 NFL Draft Order

2024 NFL Draft Order

The Associated Press

April 23, 2024, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Detroit
April 25-April 27
First Round
Opponents
W L T Pct W L T Pct
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) 2 15 0 .118 151 138 0 .522
2. Washington Commanders 4 13 0 .235 148 141 0 .512
3. New England Patriots 4 13 0 .235 151 138 0 .522
4. Arizona Cardinals 4 13 0 .235 162 127 0 .561
5. Los Angeles Chargers 5 12 0 .294 153 136 0 .529
6. New York Giants 6 11 0 .353 148 141 0 .512
7. Tennessee Titans 6 11 0 .353 151 138 0 .522
8. Atlanta Falcons 7 10 0 .412 124 165 0 .429
9. Chicago Bears 7 10 0 .412 134 155 0 .464
10. New York Jets 7 10 0 .412 145 144 0 .502
11. Minnesota Vikings 7 10 0 .412 147 142 0 .509
12. Denver Broncos 8 9 0 .471 141 148 0 .488
13. Las Vegas Raiders 8 9 0 .471 141 148 0 .488
14. New Orleans Saints 9 8 0 .529 125 164 0 .433
15. Indianapolis Colts 9 8 0 .529 142 147 0 .491
16. Seattle Seahawks 9 8 0 .529 148 141 0 .512
17. Jacksonville Jaguars 9 8 0 .529 154 135 0 .533
18. Cincinnati Bengals 9 8 0 .529 166 123 0 .574
19. Los Angeles Rams 10 7 0 .588 153 136 0 .529
20. Pittsburgh Steelers 10 7 0 .588 156 133 0 .540
21. Miami Dolphins 11 6 0 .647 130 159 0 .450
22. Philadelphia Eagles 11 6 0 .647 139 150 0 .481
23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston) 11 6 0 .647 155 134 0 .536
24. Dallas Cowboys 12 5 0 .706 129 160 0 .446
25. Green Bay Packers 9 8 0 .529 137 152 0 .474
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 8 0 .529 139 150 0 .481
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) 10 7 0 .588 137 152 0 .474
28. Buffalo Bills 11 6 0 .647 136 153 0 .471
29. Detroit Lions 12 5 0 .706 139 150 0 .481
30. Baltimore Ravens 13 4 0 .765 157 132 0 .543
31. San Francisco 49ers 12 5 0 .706 147 142 0 .509
32. Kansas City Chiefs 11 6 0 .647 139 150 0 .481

 

* — Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker.

___

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 19th through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

E — Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

 

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up