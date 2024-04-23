2024 NFL Draft Order

The order for the 2024 NFL Draft.

At Detroit April 25-April 27 First Round Opponents W L T Pct W L T Pct 1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) 2 15 0 .118 151 138 0 .522 2. Washington Commanders 4 13 0 .235 148 141 0 .512 3. New England Patriots 4 13 0 .235 151 138 0 .522 4. Arizona Cardinals 4 13 0 .235 162 127 0 .561 5. Los Angeles Chargers 5 12 0 .294 153 136 0 .529 6. New York Giants 6 11 0 .353 148 141 0 .512 7. Tennessee Titans 6 11 0 .353 151 138 0 .522 8. Atlanta Falcons 7 10 0 .412 124 165 0 .429 9. Chicago Bears 7 10 0 .412 134 155 0 .464 10. New York Jets 7 10 0 .412 145 144 0 .502 11. Minnesota Vikings 7 10 0 .412 147 142 0 .509 12. Denver Broncos 8 9 0 .471 141 148 0 .488 13. Las Vegas Raiders 8 9 0 .471 141 148 0 .488 14. New Orleans Saints 9 8 0 .529 125 164 0 .433 15. Indianapolis Colts 9 8 0 .529 142 147 0 .491 16. Seattle Seahawks 9 8 0 .529 148 141 0 .512 17. Jacksonville Jaguars 9 8 0 .529 154 135 0 .533 18. Cincinnati Bengals 9 8 0 .529 166 123 0 .574 19. Los Angeles Rams 10 7 0 .588 153 136 0 .529 20. Pittsburgh Steelers 10 7 0 .588 156 133 0 .540 21. Miami Dolphins 11 6 0 .647 130 159 0 .450 22. Philadelphia Eagles 11 6 0 .647 139 150 0 .481 23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston) 11 6 0 .647 155 134 0 .536 24. Dallas Cowboys 12 5 0 .706 129 160 0 .446 25. Green Bay Packers 9 8 0 .529 137 152 0 .474 26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 8 0 .529 139 150 0 .481 27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) 10 7 0 .588 137 152 0 .474 28. Buffalo Bills 11 6 0 .647 136 153 0 .471 29. Detroit Lions 12 5 0 .706 139 150 0 .481 30. Baltimore Ravens 13 4 0 .765 157 132 0 .543 31. San Francisco 49ers 12 5 0 .706 147 142 0 .509 32. Kansas City Chiefs 11 6 0 .647 139 150 0 .481

* — Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker.

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 19th through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

E — Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

