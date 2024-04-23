2024 NFL Draft Order

|At Detroit
|April 25-April 27
|First Round
|Opponents
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
|2
|15
|0
|.118
|151
|138
|0
|.522
|2. Washington Commanders
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|148
|141
|0
|.512
|3. New England Patriots
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|151
|138
|0
|.522
|4. Arizona Cardinals
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|162
|127
|0
|.561
|5. Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|12
|0
|.294
|153
|136
|0
|.529
|6. New York Giants
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|148
|141
|0
|.512
|7. Tennessee Titans
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|151
|138
|0
|.522
|8. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|124
|165
|0
|.429
|9. Chicago Bears
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|134
|155
|0
|.464
|10. New York Jets
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|145
|144
|0
|.502
|11. Minnesota Vikings
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|147
|142
|0
|.509
|12. Denver Broncos
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|141
|148
|0
|.488
|13. Las Vegas Raiders
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|141
|148
|0
|.488
|14. New Orleans Saints
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|125
|164
|0
|.433
|15. Indianapolis Colts
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|142
|147
|0
|.491
|16. Seattle Seahawks
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|148
|141
|0
|.512
|17. Jacksonville Jaguars
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|154
|135
|0
|.533
|18. Cincinnati Bengals
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|166
|123
|0
|.574
|19. Los Angeles Rams
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|153
|136
|0
|.529
|20. Pittsburgh Steelers
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|156
|133
|0
|.540
|21. Miami Dolphins
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|130
|159
|0
|.450
|22. Philadelphia Eagles
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|139
|150
|0
|.481
|23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|155
|134
|0
|.536
|24. Dallas Cowboys
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|129
|160
|0
|.446
|25. Green Bay Packers
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|137
|152
|0
|.474
|26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|139
|150
|0
|.481
|27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|137
|152
|0
|.474
|28. Buffalo Bills
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|136
|153
|0
|.471
|29. Detroit Lions
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|139
|150
|0
|.481
|30. Baltimore Ravens
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|157
|132
|0
|.543
|31. San Francisco 49ers
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|147
|142
|0
|.509
|32. Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|6
|0
|.647
|139
|150
|0
|.481
* — Denver selects ahead of Las Vegas as a result of the divisional head-to-head tiebreaker.
___
The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:
A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.
B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 19th through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.
E — Clubs not participating in the playoffs select in the first through 18th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.