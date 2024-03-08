Steelers release CB Patrick Peterson, WR Allen Robinson II in cost-cutting moves

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers released cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Allen Robinson II on Friday in cost-cutting…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers released cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Allen Robinson II on Friday in cost-cutting moves ahead of the start of free agency next week.

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last March. He was due a roster bonus of almost $3 million next week.

The 33-year-old Peterson had two interceptions and 42 tackles for the Steelers last season while serving as a mentor to rookie Joey Porter Jr. He moved from cornerback to safety late in the season when the position was decimated by injuries.

Robinson, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last April, had 34 receptions for a career-low 280 yards without a touchdown for Pittsburgh. The move saves the Steelers $10 million in salary cap space.

Also Friday, Pittsburgh re-signed backup defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who spent most of last season on the practice squad.

