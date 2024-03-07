Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reworks his contract to add a year through 2025

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a new two-year contract on Thursday that runs…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to a new two-year contract on Thursday that runs through the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old Mathieu, a 11-year veteran out of LSU and a New Orleans native, previously was under contract through 2024. His reworked deal, reportedly worth about $13 million, gives him one additional year in a trade-off that lowers his annual salary, thereby providing the Saints with a measure of salary cap relief.

“I like the situation I’m in. I’ve come along in the system. For me, that’s exciting,” Mathieu said. “Where I’m at in my life today, I love being in New Orlans, love being around family, loving being in the community.

“Just having that extra year to do all the things I really want to do while I’m at home, that meant a lot to me,” Mathieu added.

Mathieu has started 34 games for the Saints during the past two seasons and has seven interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Mathieu, a 2011 Heisman Trophy finalist at LSU as a sophomore, was a third-round draft choice by Arizona in 2013 after sitting out the 2012 season because of repeated violations of team rules.

Mathieu also played for Houston and Kansas City, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.