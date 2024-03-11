Panthers upgrade O-line by agreeing to contracts with Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers upgraded their offensive line by agreeing to contracts with guards Robert Hunt and…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers upgraded their offensive line by agreeing to contracts with guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, three people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the players can’t sign the contracts until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Hunt is getting a five-year, $100 million contract that includes $63 million guaranteed. Lewis is receiving a four-year, $53 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed over the first two years.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Hunt started 55 games over the past four seasons with the Dolphins. Hunt was a second-round draft pick by Miami in 2020.

Lewis started 61 games for Seattle over four seasons. Carolina also has Austin Corbett, who started 17 games in 2022 and four last year.

The Panthers have undergone major offseason changes throughout the organization, with Dan Morgan taking over as general manager, Dave Canales as coach and Brant Tillis as a salary cap specialist. The roster is expected to see plenty of turnover after the team finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record.

Adding protection for last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, was a major priority for the Panthers after the offensive line allowed 65 sacks last season, tied for second most in the NFL.

Carolina could be looking for a center if the team decides to release Bradley Bozeman.

The Panthers announced Monday that long snapper J.J. Jansen will return for a record 16th season with the team after signing a one-year contract.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

