Panthers agree to terms with former Bills cornerback Dane Jackson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday they agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson.

The free agent replaces Donte Jackson, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a deal that included a swap of late-round draft picks. Dane Jackson is expected to compete for a starting job opposite Jaycee Horn.

The 27-year-old Jackson started 28 games in four seasons with the Bills, getting three interceptions and a fumble recovery. His most productive season came in 2022, when he started 14 games and had two interceptions.

New Panthers general manager Dan Morgan was working in the Bills’ front office in 2020 when Buffalo selected the 6-foot, 180-pound Jackson in the seventh round.

Carolina also re-signed cornerback Troy Hill and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and announced it released three starters from last season — tight end Hayden Hurst, center Bradley Bozeman and safety Vonn Bell.

Hurst arrived last summer amid high expectations, but he caught just 18 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown — that coming in the season opener — before missing the final eight games with a concussion. Bozeman played in all 17 games, but Carolina’s offense gave up 65 sacks, tied for second most in the league and behind only Washington. Bell played 13 games and had one interception and two pass breakups.

