Giants agree to deal with quarterback Drew Lock, AP source says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Drew Lock is going to join the New York Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway.

The Giants agreed Tuesday to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

The Giants quarterback position is uncertain with expected starter Daniel Jones coming off ACL surgery in November. The recovery period is around 10 months. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 was hurt in a game against Las Vegas in early October.

Rookie free agent Tommy DeVito and veteran Tyrod Taylor each started games down the stretch of a disappointing 6-11 season. Taylor is joining the Jets as a free agent, while DeVito will now compete with Lock for the backup spot, and the possible starting spot if Jones is not ready to play.

Lock spent the past two seasons with Seattle backing up Geno Smith. He appeared in four games last season, starting two with a 1-1 record. He was a second-round pick by Denver in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Broncos before being traded to Seattle in the Russell Wilson deal.

