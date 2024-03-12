Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Jacksonville, a…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Jacksonville, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Williams has agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $22.5 million, potentially worth up to $30 million, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Williams won a Super Bowl ring to cap his four seasons with the Rams from 2018-21. The undrafted 5-foot-9 defensive back played his way into a major role with Los Angeles, culminating in two years as a solid starting cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey in the Rams’ secondary.

Williams turned his success into a $30 million payday from the Jaguars, who released him on March 5 with one year left on his contract ahead of their move to a different defensive scheme. Williams, who had 53 tackles and four interceptions during a strong 2023 season, started 30 games in two seasons with Jacksonville.

Williams, who turns 31 on Friday, will bolster a Los Angeles secondary that was the defense’s weakest point last season.

Late-round drafted cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant haven’t been impressive in the Rams’ attempts to restock their secondary from within. Veteran Ahkello Witherspoon, a late-summer signer who ended up starting all 17 games, is a free agent.

Williams is apparently a good fit for the scheme that will be used by new Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. While undersized, Williams excelled in almost any assignment during his two seasons as a starter for the Rams, highlighted by six interceptions during his tenure.

Williams joins tight end Colby Parkinson and guard Jonah Jackson in the Rams’ crop of free agents this week.

