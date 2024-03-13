Chargers release WR Mike Williams. Khalil Mack’s contract restructured, AP source says

The Los Angeles Chargers got under the salary cap on Wednesday by making moves with two of the highest-paid players…

The Los Angeles Chargers got under the salary cap on Wednesday by making moves with two of the highest-paid players on the team.

The Bolts released wide receiver Mike Williams. They also restructured the contract of linebacker Khalil Mack according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move was not announced.

Williams was the seventh overall pick by the Bolts in the 2017 draft. His release freed up $20 million in salary cap space.

Williams was going into the final year of a 2022 contract extension worth $60 million that included $40 million guaranteed.

He played in only three games last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a Sept. 24 game at Minnesota. Williams missed four regular-season games in 2022 because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game at Jacksonville after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver.

Williams has 22 receptions of at least 40 yards since 2019, tied for fifth in the AFC. His best season was 2021, when he had 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns during his seven seasons in powder blue.

Mack — who was fourth in the league last season with a career-high 17 sacks — had a cap number of $38.1 million before agreeing to restructure. He set the Chargers’ single-game mark with six against Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

Mack was acquired by the Chargers in a 2022 trade with the Chicago Bears. His 101 1/2 sacks since coming into the NFL in 2014 are second during that span.

The Chargers also announced after the start of the league year that they had agreed to terms with running back Gus Edwards on a two-year deal and signed tight end Will Dissly for three years.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and general manager Joe Hortiz are familiar with Edwards from their time with the Ravens, where Edwards played for six seasons.

Dissly’s strength is as a blocking tight end, something the Bolts have lacked.

The team also announced that safety Alohi Gilman has re-signed. Gilman, a sixth-round pick in 2020, started 13 games last season and had two interceptions.

Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh still could make a couple of more moves to free up more cap space. Wide receiver Keenan Allen and linebacker Joey Bosa have cap numbers over $32 million.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.