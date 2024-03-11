Chargers agree to deals RB Edwards, TE Dissly, AP source says; S Gilman re-signs

Jim Harbaugh said upgrading the running game would be a major focus when he was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' coach. The Bolts took a step in that direction Monday by agreeing to terms with running back Gus Edwards.

Jim Harbaugh said upgrading the running game would be a major focus when he was hired as the Los Angeles Chargers’ coach. The Bolts took a step in that direction Monday by agreeing to terms with running back Gus Edwards and tight end Will Dissly.

Edwards will sign a two-year deal and Dissly for three, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday.

Safety Alohi Gilman will re-sign with the Bolts, according to his agent, who announced the move on social media.

Edwards, who had spent all six years of his career with Baltimore, will make $6.5 million, with $3.38 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman and general manager Joe Hortiz are familiar with Edwards from their time with the Ravens.

“Running backs are important for an offense, and I truly believe that. I’ve been in Baltimore for 26 years and running backs were extremely important. Certainly, in Jim’s offense and Greg’s offense, it will be,” Hortiz said during the NFL scouting combine.

Edwards signed with Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and rushed for 3,395 yards over five seasons. He did not play in 2021 because of a knee injury.

Edwards split time with both Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins before becoming Baltimore’s lead back last season after Dobbins suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the opener. Edwards set career highs with 810 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as Baltimore had the best record in the AFC before losing to Kansas City in the conference title game.

Dissly was with the Seattle Seahawks for six seasons after being a fourth-round pick in 2018. After being released last week, he comes to Los Angeles, where he will earn $14 million, including $10 million guaranteed, according to the person who confirmed his signing.

Dissly’s strength is as a blocking tight end, something the Bolts have lacked. He had 127 receptions for 1,421 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Seahawks.

The Chargers have been one of the league’s worst rushing teams over the past four seasons. Their 3.9 yards per carry was third worst during that span.

Last season, they were 25th with 1,642 rushing yards and 96.6 yards per game with Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley as the main backs. Both are unrestricted free agents.

Gilman, a sixth-round pick in 2020, has started 23 games with the Chargers, including 13 last season. In 2023, he had 75 tackles, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Before the start of the new league year, the Chargers must get under the $255.4 million salary cap. They remain $21.1 million over with key decisions looming on wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as well as linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. All four players have cap numbers over $30 million. They could be traded, released or agree to restructured contracts.

