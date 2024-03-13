Cards agree to 2-year deal with offensive tackle Jonah Williams, release veteran DJ Humphries

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a $30 million, two-year contract with offensive tackle Jonah Williams, according to a person…

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to a $30 million, two-year contract with offensive tackle Jonah Williams, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been officially announced.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Williams has started the past four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected with the 11th overall pick of the 2019 draft out of Alabama. The person said $19 million of the deal is guaranteed.

As news of the deal with Williams broke, the Cardinals also announced they were releasing veteran offensive lineman D.J. Humphries, who will likely miss at least part of next season with a torn ACL.

Humphries has been a mainstay for the Cardinals at left tackle since he was drafted in 2015 out of Florida, starting all 98 games he played. He was a four-time team captain and made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

The affable, 30-year-old Humphries was popular in the Cardinals’ clubhouse and the team’s longest-tenured player at nearly a decade.

“One of the realest, been a pleasure brother,” Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said on social media. “Hope all Cardinals fans appreciate @74_hump!”

Williams missed his rookie season with the Bengals in 2019 because of a shoulder injury, but bounced back to start the next three seasons at left tackle. He moved over to right tackle during the most recent season, starting all 17 games.

The Cardinals drafted Paris Johnson Jr. with the sixth overall pick in last year’s draft and the rookie had a strong season, starting all 17 games at right tackle. Johnson could move to the left side after Humphries’ departure with Williams playing right tackle.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

