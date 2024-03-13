Buffalo Bills begin replenishing receiver depth by agreeing to sign Mack Hollins, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills began replenishing their receiver depth by agreeing to sign free agent Mack…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills began replenishing their receiver depth by agreeing to sign free agent Mack Hollins on Wednesday, a person with direct knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL’s free agency signing period doesn’t open until later in the day. ESPN.com first reported the agreement.

Hollins has seven seasons of NFL experience, with his most productive year coming in 2021 when he had 57 catches for 690 yards and four touchdowns with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 30-year-old Hollins spent last season in Atlanta, where he had 18 catches for 251 yards for the run-focused Falcons.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, Hollins has the potential to provide quarterback Josh Allen a big-bodied target to play alongside Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir. And his addition offsets the loss of starter Gabe Davis, an unrestricted free agent who agreed to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

Buffalo, which also released backup receiver Deonte Harty last week, is expected to target the position in the draft next month.

Hollins was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of North Carolina, and spent his first two-plus seasons with the Eagles. He also played for Miami and, overall, has 131 catches for 1,691 yards and 10 touchdowns.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.