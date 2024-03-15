Browns hire former Titans coach and Akron native Mike Vrabel as analyst and personnel consultant

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Vrabel will be working in the NFL after all this fall. The former Tennessee Titans head…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Vrabel will be working in the NFL after all this fall.

The former Tennessee Titans head coach, fired in January after consecutive losing seasons, landed as an analyst and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

The 48-year-old Vrabel, an Akron native and an Ohio State graduate, developed a solid relationship with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry in recent years. Vrabel even helped them scout players two weeks ago at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Vrabel also is tight with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz served as a senior advisor for the Titans before taking over the Browns defense last season.

A hard-nosed linebacker in his playing days with New England, Pittsburgh and Kansas City, Vrabel spent six seasons coaching the Titans. He went 56-48 overall, including 2-3 in the playoffs, and reached the AFC championship game following the 2019 season.

Vrabel interviewed for at least three head-coaching jobs in the past two months — Atlanta, Carolina and the Los Angeles Chargers — but didn’t get any of those jobs. He ended up close to his hometown.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.