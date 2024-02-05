Patrick Mahomes tight-lipped about his dad’s arrest ahead of the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday night his father was “doing good” after his…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday night his father was “doing good” after his arrest for driving while intoxicated, but otherwise was tight-lipped about the situation.

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” Mahomes said at Super Bowl opening night. “That’s all I have to say.”

Mahomes will try to lead the Chiefs to their second straight title and third in five seasons when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. This Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl appearance over that span; the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2020 season.

His dad, former major league pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested Saturday night in Tyler, Texas. But the younger Mahomes appeared in good spirits, taking questions from and then hugging Guillermo Rodriguez from the late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Mahomes definitely had a been-there, done-that vibe when speaking with the media.

“You always have nerves going into the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “You have to embrace those nerves. Now it’s about going out and playing the game.”

Another Super Bowl victory would further secure Mahomes’ place in history. The Chiefs would be the first back-to-back champions since the New England Patriots following the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

It also would be Mahomes’ third Super Bowl title, tying him with Troy Aikman for fourth all-time among quarterbacks and just one behind Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana with four each.

Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins is a big number, even for the 28-year-old Mahomes, who, barring injury, is still in the early part of his career.

“I’m not even close to halfway, so I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Mahomes said. “Your goal is to be the best player you can be, and I know I’m blessed to have a lot of great players around me. So right now, I’m going to do whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and get that third ring. If you ask me that question in 15 years, I’ll see if I can get close to seven, but seven seems like a long ways away still.”

The Chiefs are in a rare underdog role, with the 49ers favored by 2 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. They also were underdogs in their previous two playoff games, winning at Buffalo and Baltimore.

“We’ve been dealing with adversity,” Mahomes said. “It’s great seeing how the guys responded. That’s the reason why we’re here.”

Now there’s more adversity, at least for Mahomes and his family.

The older Mahomes, 54, was released on Sunday following his arrest, according jail records from Smith County, Texas. His bond was set at $10,000. He was arrested on the same charge in 2019 and was sentenced to 40 days in jail, Smith County records show.

Mahomes Sr. played 11 seasons (1992-2003) in Major League Baseball. The right-hander was 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA in 308 games (63 starts) for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates.

It’s not the first time a family member has created potential distractions for Mahomes.

Last month, prosecutors in Johnson County, Kansas, dismissed three counts of felony aggravated sexual battery against his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, who was accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and kissing her against her will.

Jackson Mahomes still faces a charge of misdemeanor battery. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jackson’s accuser, Aspen Vaughn, claimed to have received death threats and harassment after the case became public, and her restaurant was vandalized before she ultimately decided to close it because of the negative publicity associated with the case.

Jackson also stirred up controversy a couple of years ago for tossing water on Ravens fans who were taunting him after a Chiefs loss, and for dancing in a TikTok video on the number painted on the field of slain Washington safety Sean Taylor.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was criticized in January 2022 for spraying sparkling wine on cold fans after a Chiefs playoff win.

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

