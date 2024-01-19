Sports on TV for Jan. 20 – 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Jan. 20
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
CW — Virginia Tech at NC State
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPN2 — Miami at Syracuse
ESPNU — Louisville at Wake Forest
FOX — Marquette at St. John’s
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
12:30 p.m.
USA — Rhode Island at Dayton
1 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at Boise St.
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee
ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU
FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
FS1 — Purdue at Iowa
2:15 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
CW — North Carolina at Boston College
2:30 p.m.
USA — Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona
ESPNU — Texas A&M at LSU
FS1 — DePaul at Butler
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington
ESPN2 — BYU at Texas Tech
ESPNU — Harvard at Penn
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
CBSSN — S. Illinois at N. Iowa
ESPNU — Florida at Missouri
FS1 — UConn at Villanova
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Columbia at Princeton
6 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Washington
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4:30 p.m.
BTN — The Simmons-Harvey Invitational: Michigan, Michigan St., Minnesota, Penn St., and Purdue, Ann Arbor, Mich.
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 297 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Toronto
NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ABC — AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Baltimore
ESPN — AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Baltimore
8:15 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Playoff: Green Bay at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Colorado at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Montreal at Boston
SKIING
5 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbühel, Austria (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal
8:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Laval at Nantes, Round of 32
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Monaco at Rodez, Round of 32
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford
3 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Slovenia, San Antonio
5:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Group A, Caracas, Venezuela
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
_____
Sunday, Jan. 21
AUTO RACING
1 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Illinois
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
3 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon at Utah
ESPN2 — Chattanooga at East Tennessee St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana St. at Murray St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
CBSSN — Creighton at Villanova
CW — Clemson at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island
FS1 — Providence at Butler
NBC — Iowa at Ohio St.
1 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
CBSSN — Duquesne at Davidson
PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
4 p.m.
CBSSN — George Mason at UMass
5 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at LSU
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
3 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin
GOLF
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Sioux Falls at Maine
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — NFC Divisional Playoff: Tampa Bay at Detroit
6:30 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Kansas City at Buffalo
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Sheffield United
11:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Strasbourg at Clermont Foot, Round of 32
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela
5:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Montpellier HSC at Olympique Lyonnais (Taped)
SPEED SKATING
2 p.m.
CNBC — ISU Championships: Day 2, Salt Lake City (Taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
3 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.