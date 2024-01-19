Sports on TV for Jan. 20 – 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Jan. 20 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. BTN — Penn…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Jan. 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

CW — Virginia Tech at NC State

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Miami at Syracuse

ESPNU — Louisville at Wake Forest

FOX — Marquette at St. John’s

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

12:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at Dayton

1 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Boise St.

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Tennessee

ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU

FOX — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

FS1 — Purdue at Iowa

2:15 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

CW — North Carolina at Boston College

2:30 p.m.

USA — Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

ESPN2 — UCLA at Arizona

ESPNU — Texas A&M at LSU

FS1 — DePaul at Butler

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at California

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington

ESPN2 — BYU at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Harvard at Penn

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

CBSSN — S. Illinois at N. Iowa

ESPNU — Florida at Missouri

FS1 — UConn at Villanova

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at San Francisco

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Army at Navy

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Columbia at Princeton

6 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Washington

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Minnesota

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

BTN — The Simmons-Harvey Invitational: Michigan, Michigan St., Minnesota, Penn St., and Purdue, Ann Arbor, Mich.

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, The Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 297 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ABC — AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Baltimore

ESPN — AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston at Baltimore

8:15 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Playoff: Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Montreal at Boston

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbühel, Austria (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Arsenal

8:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Laval at Nantes, Round of 32

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Monaco at Rodez, Round of 32

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brentford

3 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Slovenia, San Antonio

5:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Group A, Caracas, Venezuela

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Sunday, Jan. 21

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Maryland

1 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Illinois

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

3 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon at Utah

ESPN2 — Chattanooga at East Tennessee St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana St. at Murray St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

CBSSN — Creighton at Villanova

CW — Clemson at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island

FS1 — Providence at Butler

NBC — Iowa at Ohio St.

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

CBSSN — Duquesne at Davidson

PEACOCK — Indiana at Purdue

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Colorado

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

4 p.m.

CBSSN — George Mason at UMass

5 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at LSU

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Ball St.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Santa María Golf Club, Panama City

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta, Calif.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — Sioux Falls at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — NFC Divisional Playoff: Tampa Bay at Detroit

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Playoff: Kansas City at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Sheffield United

11:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Strasbourg at Clermont Foot, Round of 32

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at AFC Bournemouth

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Peru vs. Chile, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

5:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONMEBOL U-23 Olympic Qualifier 2024 Group Stage: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Group B, Valencia, Venezuela

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Montpellier HSC at Olympique Lyonnais (Taped)

SPEED SKATING

2 p.m.

CNBC — ISU Championships: Day 2, Salt Lake City (Taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

3 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.