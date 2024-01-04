Raiders try to extend 7-game winning streak over the Broncos

DENVER (8-8) at LAS VEGAS (7-9) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox. OPENING LINE: Raiders by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel…

DENVER (8-8) at LAS VEGAS (7-9)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox.

OPENING LINE: Raiders by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Broncos 6-9-1, Raiders 9-6-1.

SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead Broncos 71-53-2.

LAST MEETING: Raiders beat Broncos 17-16 on Sept. 10 in Denver.

LAST WEEK: Broncos beat Chargers 16-9, Raiders lost to Colts 23-20.

BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (17), PASS (26), SCORING (T-17).

BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (T-22), SCORING (T-25).

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS (23), SCORING (27).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (10), SCORING (8).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Broncos plus-6; Raiders minus-3.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jarrett Stidham gets his second start since Russell Wilson was benched despite having thrown 26 touchdown passes, which was sixth best in the NFL. Stidham wasn’t much of an upgrade over Wilson in his season debut last week against the Chargers, but drew praise from coach Sean Payton for his poise and for not having any turnovers. Stidham started the final two games for Las Vegas last season after Derek Carr was benched.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Maxx Crosby. He has gone three games without a sack, keeping him at 13 1/2 for the season, seventh highest in the NFL. Crosby has been dealing with a lingering knee injury and he constantly faces double teams, so his drop-off in production isn’t a shock. But even when Crosby doesn’t get to the quarterback, he still makes a major impact by creating opportunities for his teammates to make plays.

KEY MATCHUP: Raiders WR Davante Adams vs. Broncos CB Pat Surtain II. They’ve had some memorable matchups, including in this season’s opener when Surtain helped hold Adams to six catches for 66 yards. But it also was Adams who faked out Surtain on an over route last season in Denver to catch a wide-open 35-yard touchdown pass in overtime.

KEY INJURIES: Broncos OLB Baron Browning and WR Courtland Sutton are both recovering from concussions that sidelined them last week, but were full participants in Thursday’s practice. RT Mike McGlinchey (ribs) got hurt against the Chargers and S Delarrin Turner-Yell was placed on IR this week with a torn ACL he suffered last week. … Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), TE Michael Mayer (toe) and T Thayer Munford (knee/illness) were held out of Thursday’s practice. Jacobs has missed the past three games and Mayer the past two. Munford was injured Sunday at Indianapolis.

SERIES NOTES: Las Vegas has won the past seven meetings — its longest active streak against any team — and nine of 10 games. … The Raiders are 3-0 against Denver in Las Vegas. … The Broncos’ most recent victory in the series was a 16-15 win on Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. … Three of the past four meetings were decided by one possession.

STATS AND STUFF: The Broncos’ playoff drought is at eight years. They haven’t been back to the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50. But they have a chance for their first winning season since 2016 when they went 9-7. However, a victory could be bad for their QB plans in 2024 as it could drop them from 14th in the NFL draft order to 18th. A loss and some luck could move them up to 11th. … Jarrett Stidham is the 14th quarterback to start for Denver since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired in 2016. … ILB Alex Singleton has a career-high 162 tackles eight shy of LB Michael Brooks’ 1992 total for most tackles by a Broncos player in a single season. Singleton is one of just three NFL players with a dozen games with double-digit tackles in a single season, joining LB Zach Thomas (2005) and LB Foyesade Oluokun (2021). … The Raiders have missed the playoffs in 19 of the past 21 seasons. … Crosby’s 88 tackles ties a career high, and he is the second defensive lineman since 2000 to have 85 or more in back-to-back seasons. Miami’s Christian Wilkins is the other player, accomplishing that feat in 2021-22. Crosby also is two tackles from becoming the third defensive lineman since 2000 to get 90 in a season. … Las Vegas has committed 31 penalties since Antonio Pierce became the interim coach in Week 9, tied for the lowest total over that time. … Adams is two receptions from his fourth consecutive 100-catch season. Only Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs has done that over the past four seasons. Antonio Brown, who had six consecutive seasons with Pittsburgh from 2013-18, holds the NFL record.

FANTASY TIP: Raiders defense. Las Vegas is in the top 10 in scoring and passing defense, and the Broncos offense is among the league’s worst. Jarrett Stidham, who last season played for the Raiders, get his second straight start at quarterback. He picked up his first career victory in Sunday’s 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

