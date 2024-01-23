Falcons complete 2nd coaching interview with Rams assistant Raheem Morris

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Raheem Morris met again with the Atlanta Falcons about their head coaching job, joining Bill…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Raheem Morris met again with the Atlanta Falcons about their head coaching job, joining Bill Belichick in receiving a follow-up interview.

The team announced Tuesday night that it held a second round of talks with Morris, who was interim head coach for Atlanta’s final 11 games of the 2020 season after the firing of Dan Quinn. He posted a 4-7 record.

The 47-year-old Morris also went 17-31 as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11.

Morris, who has spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, was among several candidates expected to receive a second interview from the Falcons. That includes University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who is exploring a return to the NFL after leading the Wolverines to a national championship.

In all, the Falcons have interviewed 13 candidates as possible replacements for Arthur Smith, who was fired after his third straight 7-10 campaign. Atlanta hasn’t had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2017.

The most prominent candidate is Belichick, who won a record six Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots before his more than two-decade-long tenure ended this month with him agreeing to step down.

