Arizona Cardinals confirm changes in business operations, including layoffs and new positions

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals confirmed on Thursday that they are restructuring the franchise’s business operations, resulting in layoffs but also several new positions.

A team spokesman said less than 10 people were dismissed in the restructuring. ESPN and Bettingodds.com reported that chief financial officer Greg Lee and two team vice presidents were part of the layoffs.

The Cardinals said that they’ve also added 40 positions to the business side in recent weeks and will be adding more in the future.

The franchise, which is owned by Michael Bidwill, hired new chief operating officer Jeremy Walls in August. Walls has spent the last five months doing a review of business operations and is now beginning to make changes, according to the team.

The majority of the team’s business operations recently moved to new office space down the street from the team’s practice facility in Tempe. The 30,000-square-foot space houses the team’s non-football personnel, including finance, marketing and other departments.

The Cardinals say the 40 additional positions are part of a new sales and service team that focuses on the fan experience.

